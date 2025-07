Informations sur Happy Cat (HAPPY)

The official project of the Happy Cat meme, which owns the IP rights to the meme. It features a Telegram app with 1 million monthly active users. The project distributed 80% of the supply as an airdrop to app players, 10% to Solana mobile holders, and the remaining 10% was added to the liquidity pool and burned. The cat is happy.

Site officiel : https://happycatonsol.com/ Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/HAPPYwgFcjEJDzRtfWE6tiHE9zGdzpNky2FvjPHsvvGZ