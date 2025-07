Informations sur gorilla (GORILLABSC)

$GORILLA is a meme coin built around the "ape" culture of the crypto community, symbolizing the spirit of retail investors uniting against market giants without fear. With the core slogan "Apes together strong," its iconic imagery features traders dressed in gorilla costumes in a humorous fashion, conveying a message of diamond hands and fearless defiance of market whales.

Site officiel : https://gorillabsc.vip Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0xcf640fdf9b3d9e45cbd69fda91d7e22579c14444