Informations sur Functionland (FULA)

Functionland's network is revolutionizing the $650B+ AI infrastructure and cloud storage market by slashing 60% of the overhead costs tied to central data centers. By harnessing unused computing resources, Functionland offers a decentralized, cost-efficient solution with unmatched user control and privacy. Bridging Web2 and Web3, we're building the first-ever data logistics platform to power the future of storage and compute.

Site officiel : https://fx.land/ Livre blanc : https://fx.land/FulaWP Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/