Informations sur FishWar (FISHW)

FishWar is an AI Game with role-playing where players battle in a post-apocalyptic ocean and earn rewards through strategic gameplay: Free-to-play, Adventure & Arena Modes, Spin & Egg Hunt, Exclusive NFTs & In-Game Items. Users can now deep dive into the FISHWAR AI agent. AI Agent completes all the missions in-game. Players can engage with AI an advanced AI system built for meaningful, dynamic conversations in the game.

Site officiel : https://fishwar.io/ Livre blanc : https://docsend.com/view/d33fuaksajqjjpw2 Explorateur de blocs : https://seitrace.com/address/0x805679729Df385815C57c24B20f4161BD34B655f?chain=pacific-1