Informations sur FANC (FANC)

fanC Token(FANC) is a reward-type blockchain project for creators and users who use the short-form content platform CELEBe. Creators and users can also experience a new environment to promote and trade NFT content as a service to share everyday moments and receive platform activity rewards. In addition, it provides access to exclusive NFT content created by influencers, Metaverse, and various blockchain-based services such as Watch to Earn, Staking (DeFi), and Governance.

Site officiel : https://fanc.io/ Livre blanc : https://fanc-1.gitbook.io/fanc-whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0xbB126042235E6bD38B17744cb31a8bF4A206c045