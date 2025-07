Informations sur DedaCoin (DEDA)

DedaCoin is an innovative digital currency and financial ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain, designed to enhance the efficiency and security of digital transactions. Our platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including digital payments, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. By leveraging the speed and transparency of blockchain technology, DedaCoin aims to provide users with a reliable and decentralized platform for managing their financial activities.

Site officiel : https://dedacoin.co Livre blanc : https://dedacoin.co/white-paper/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x15F9EB4b9BEaFa9Db35341c5694c0b6573809808