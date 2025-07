Informations sur DeFi Connect Credit (DCC)

DCC is revolutionizing decentralized finance by seamlessly integrating Real-World Asset (RWA) Lending, Cross-Chain Swaps, and Automated Market Making (AMM) into a single, efficient platform. With AI agent integration, DCC enhance automation, risk management, and decision-making, providing users with a smarter and more adaptive trading experience.

Site officiel : https://deficonnectcredit.xyz Livre blanc : https://defi-connect-credit.gitbook.io/whitepaper-defi-connect-credit Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/address/0x773f305d4f03f9dff09f6fde489c5397526df439