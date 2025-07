Informations sur CRTAI NETWORK (CRTAI)

CRTAI NETWORK is a project that aims to provide innovative solutions by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies. This project operates in various fields such as decentralized finance (DeFi), AI-powered trading bots, staking systems, and user-friendly AI chatbots.

Site officiel : http://crtainetwork.com Livre blanc : https://crtainetwork.com/docs/whitepaper_5.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x88e4adc30b5dd08122d55b0cef013062a94986da