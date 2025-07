Informations sur Carbon Emission B (CEB)

CEB is a carbon-neutral environmental token that promotes the concept of carbon neutrality and environmental protection through its token mechanism. It is dedicated to global environmental protection, encouraging more people to participate in carbon environmental initiatives for the benefit of all humanity.

Site officiel : https://www.cebc.cc/ Livre blanc : https://www.cebc.cc/ceb.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0xfa2Ad87E35Fc8D3C9f57d73C4667a4651ce6AD2f