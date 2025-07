Informations sur C4E (C4E)

C4E is a DePIN L1 Blockchain platform, designed to support a variety of innovative energy and e-mobility applications by creating a decentralized and democratized community-powered ecosystem.Incorporating the DePIN incentive model, it offers passive income opportunities, rewarding contributions and engagement within the ecosystem, and accelerating the shift towards a sustainable future with ultimate goal for peer-2-peer energy trading.

Site officiel : https://c4e.io/ Livre blanc : https://c4e.io/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/C4E-Whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://explorer.c4e.io/