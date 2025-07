Informations sur Bitrock (BROCK)

Bitrock is an Ethereum sidechain IBFT 2.0 Proof of Authority (PoA) blockchain with near-zero native gas fees. On top of having a scalable, secure, and high speed infrastructure, Bitrock will have a unique multichain (DEX) swap where cryptocurrencies can be traded directly on their native chains without the need to use DEX's native to those chains, hold native chain tokens, or pay gas fees in those native tokens.

Site officiel : https://bit-rock.io/ Livre blanc : https://docs.bit-rock.io/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0xde67d97b8770dc98c746a3fc0093c538666eb493