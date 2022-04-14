Tokenomics de CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI)
Informations sur CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI)
Official CZ's dog
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens BROCCOLI. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Broccoli 714 is a memecoin that emerged in early 2025 following Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao's public reveal of his dog's name, "Broccoli." The token quickly gained traction on BNB Chain and other blockchains, with significant trading activity and social media attention. However, Broccoli 714, like many memecoins, exhibits highly speculative and community-driven tokenomics, with little to no formal documentation or standardized economic design. Below is a comprehensive analysis based on available data:
Issuance Mechanism
- Decentralized, Permissionless Launch: Broccoli 714 was created in a frenzy of memecoin launches, primarily on platforms like Four.Meme (BNB Chain) and Pump.fun (Solana). The tokens were deployed by anonymous or pseudonymous developers, often using automated smart contracts.
- No Official Supply Cap or Emission Schedule: There is no evidence of a fixed maximum supply, structured emission, or inflation schedule. The supply and contract parameters are determined by the deploying party at launch, with no central authority or ongoing minting.
Allocation Mechanism
- Creator/Insider Allocation: Early reports indicate that some Broccoli-themed tokens saw their creators or "snipers" use smart contracts to acquire large portions of the supply at launch. For example, one wallet acquired over 110 million tokens and sold them for millions in profit within minutes.
- Open Market Distribution: The majority of tokens were distributed via open trading on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) immediately after launch. There were no public sales, airdrops, or structured vesting for the broader community.
- No Documented Team, Treasury, or Ecosystem Allocations: Unlike more formal projects, there is no evidence of pre-allocated reserves for development, marketing, or ecosystem growth.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Purely Speculative Asset: Broccoli 714, like most memecoins, has no intrinsic utility, governance function, or protocol-based rewards. Its primary use is for speculative trading and social signaling within the crypto community.
- No Staking, Yield, or Fee Distribution: There are no mechanisms for holders to earn passive income, participate in governance, or receive protocol fees.
- Community-Driven Value: The token's value is driven by social media hype, viral trends, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or incentives.
Locking Mechanism
- No Formal Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting schedules, or contractual restrictions on transfers. All tokens are typically liquid and tradeable from the moment of launch.
- Potential for Insider Advantage: The lack of locking mechanisms allows early buyers or contract deployers to sell large amounts immediately, often leading to rapid price volatility and "pump-and-dump" dynamics.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All tokens are unlocked and tradeable at launch. There are no scheduled unlocks or delayed releases.
- No Transparency on Insider Holdings: Due to the anonymous nature of deployment, it is difficult to track or verify if any portion of the supply is informally "locked" by insiders.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Broccoli 714 Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Decentralized, permissionless launch; no official supply cap or emission schedule
|Allocation Mechanism
|Creator/insider allocation at launch; open market trading; no structured allocations
|Usage/Incentive
|Purely speculative; no utility, staking, or rewards
|Locking Mechanism
|None; all tokens liquid at launch; no vesting or contractual locks
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate; no scheduled unlocks or vesting
Context and Implications
- Extreme Volatility: Broccoli 714 and similar memecoins are subject to rapid price swings, with early insiders often profiting at the expense of later buyers.
- Lack of Transparency: The absence of formal documentation, audits, or governance increases risk for participants.
- Community Hype: The token's value is almost entirely driven by social media trends and viral events, not by underlying utility or economic fundamentals.
- No Official Endorsement: CZ and Binance have explicitly stated there is no "official" Broccoli token, and the proliferation of such tokens is a community phenomenon.
Conclusion
Broccoli 714 exemplifies the speculative, community-driven nature of memecoins in 2025. Its token economics are characterized by a lack of formal structure, immediate liquidity, and high risk, with value driven by social media and market sentiment rather than utility or incentives. Prospective participants should exercise extreme caution and understand the risks inherent in such assets.
Tokenomics de CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens BROCCOLI qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens BROCCOLI pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de BROCCOLI, explorez le prix en direct du token BROCCOLI !
