Informations sur BRETT (BRETTETH)

Brett (BRETT) is a deflationary memecoin launched on the Ethereum blockchain in July 2023. Inspired by Matt Furie's comic book series "Boy's Club," featuring the iconic Pepe the Frog and his friends, Brett aims to capitalize on the viral popularity of meme coins like Pepe and Dogecoin.

Site officiel : https://brettcoineth.vip/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x240d6faf8c3b1a7394e371792a3bf9d28dd65515