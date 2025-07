Informations sur Spookyswap (BOO)

SpookySwap is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) for the Fantom Opera network. Different from other DEXs, we're invested in building a strong foundation with our BOO token as a governance token, diverse farms, a built in bridge, built in limit orders and user-centered service.

Site officiel : https://spooky.fi Livre blanc : https://docs.spookyswap.finance/ Explorateur de blocs : https://sonicscan.org/token/0x7a0c53f7eb34c5bc8b01691723669ada9d6cb384