Informations sur BoredDragon (BDT)

Bored Dragon is more than just a game—it’s a cozy, social experience where players unwind, nurture adorable dragons, and connect with a warm global community. Designed for those seeking a laid-back and creative escape, the game encourages collaboration, shared activities, and stress-free fun. Whether raising your dragon, decorating your space, or bonding with friends, Bored Dragon offers a charming mix of relaxation and social interaction.

Site officiel : https://www.boreddragonz.com/ Livre blanc : https://boreddragon.gitbook.io/boreddragon