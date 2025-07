Informations sur BASEDD House (BASEDD)

$BASEDD is a token launched by @SolJakey and driven by @SUPERBASEDD, blending livestreaming with creator tokenomics. Users can mint tokens on pump.fun, go live, and compete on basedd.house for a chance to earn $BASEDD. @SUPERBASEDD is a unique Solana-based project that combines crypto publishing, NFT fundraising, and digital art collecting.

Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/8Y5MwnUM19uqhnsrFnKijrmn33CmHBTUoedXtTGDpump