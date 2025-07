Informations sur Athene Network (ATN)

Athene Network is a pioneering platform that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to drive data innovation and decentralized solutions. Established in 2023, it focuses on creating a multilingual social media data collection network, empowering users worldwide to participate in data mining and AI training through a decentralized approach.

Site officiel : https://athene.network/ Livre blanc : https://athene.network/pitch-deck Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x1a91b61e884ddd93a0aa83cd6908a4bc07e6f3eb