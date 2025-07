Informations sur AI Voice Agents (AIVA)

AI Voice Agents is a platform enabling the creation, licensing, and monetization of personalized voice models. Users can interact with voice-enabled AI agents, build their own talking agents, and clone their voices. Additionally, the platform offers a wide array of tools designed to streamline content creation and provide engaging user experiences.

Site officiel : https://aivoiceagents.xyz/ Livre blanc : https://docsend.com/view/xhm4bc2xytt8z5u7 Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/token/0xbdb0e1c40a76c5113a023d685b419b90b01e3d61