Informations sur AI Dev Agent (AIDEV)

AI Dev Agent is a no-code, AI-powered platform that lets anyone turn simple ideas into fully functional products — from games and websites to apps and more. Creators can instantly launch their own tokens, paired to $AIDEV, setting up independent economies and raising funds like Web3-native startups.

Site officiel : https://aidevagent.xyz/ Livre blanc : https://aidev-2.gitbook.io/game-dev-agent Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/token/0x62039061c366433e6d075b78905681c19795313c