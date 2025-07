Informations sur Aicean (AICE)

The rapid development of AI technology is causing massive disruption in the film and entertainment industry. AICEAN aims to harness this transformative power to create a fair and open ecosystem for content creators. As an AI and blockchain-driven creator economy network, AICEAN advocates for decentralized AI, focusing on the following aspects: ecosystem incentives, value redistribution, and freedom of choice. At AICEAN, it is believed that every contribution is crucial to the ecosystem and every innovation deserves recognition and reward.

Site officiel : https://www.aicean.ai/Home Livre blanc : https://docs.google.com/document/d/17bzhVS5a3-mIaplxwUbOcKe7NhYRPzy1mqv_EHD2SSQ/edit?tab=t.0#heading=h.ljrhqbi43fni Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x81De84e51f49983E043A8527dDFae08238ACC330