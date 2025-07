Informations sur Argocoin (AGC)

Devolved AI is building a decentralized AI ecosystem focused on transparency, integrity, and community governance. Our platform leverages Argochain, a Layer 1 blockchain, to support our hybrid federated learning system, enabling community-approved datasets to be distributed and trained globally. Argocoin (AGC), our native cryptocurrency, empowers holders with voting rights in our DAO, allowing them to influence AI development decisions.

Site officiel : https://devolvedai.com Livre blanc : https://devolved-ai.gitbook.io/devolved-ai-white-paper Explorateur de blocs : https://scanner.argoscan.net/