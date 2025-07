Informations sur Academic Labs (AAX)

Academic Labs is an EduFi ecosystem that enhances personalization and ownership in sharing knowledge and skills. The project focuses on using social and gamified elements of education to empower both learners and educators and foster growth together.

Site officiel : https://acad.live Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/8W3DbYbLY1zWXm6YDqfPYFpyKsjytD5vhhPN2AyNVdM9