Informations sur 3A (A3A)

3A is a non-custodial, decentralized, and over-collateralized lending platform that allows users to borrow interest-free against their own tokens, used as collateral. A3A is the protocol utility token which is used to orchestrate the 3A’s ecosystem of partners, business clients, and end-users.

Site officiel : https://3adao.org Livre blanc : https://3adao.org/3A-vision-paper.pdf