2025-07-26 Saturday

XRP breaks through $3.59, hits new all-time high

PANews reported on July 18 that the market showed that the price of XRP rose by more than 40% in the past week, and now exceeded $3.59, at $3.593 per
PANews2025/07/18 08:44
SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the website documents of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SharpLink Gaming, Inc. announced on July 17 that it intends to
PANews2025/07/18 08:28
Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen recently transferred millions of XRP to Coinbase, worth about $26 million

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Decrypt, Chris Larsen, co-founder and executive chairman of Ripple, recently transferred another $26 million worth of XRP to Coinbase. Blockchain data shows
PANews2025/07/18 08:16
Why do we invest in SBET? Undervalued Ethereum Beta, a new starting point for CeDeFi integration

By: Yetta (@yettasing), Venture Partner at Primitive Ventures; Sean, Liquidity Partner at Primitive Ventures Preface: This article was written in May 2025. In May, we completed the PIPE investment in
PANews2025/07/18 08:00
Meta Appoints Connor Hayes as Head of Threads Platform

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the AXIOS website: Meta Platforms (META.O) appointed Connor Hayes as head of the Threads platform. Market sources said: Meta Platforms (META.O) has
PANews2025/07/18 07:56
SharpLink Gaming increased its holdings by 18,712 ETH, worth $65.45 million

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens, SharpLink Gaming has added 18,712 ETH to its Ethereum strategy reserve, worth $65.45 million. Currently, the company holds a total
PANews2025/07/18 07:50
The White House plans to hold a signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act at 2 a.m. on the 19th

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the White House is preparing to pass the GENIUS Act today and plans to hold a (presidential) signing ceremony for
PANews2025/07/18 07:47
U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

PANews reported on July 18 that the US stock market closed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 up 0.54%, and the
PANews2025/07/18 07:41
AI startup Perplexity’s valuation soars to $18 billion

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the Financial Times, artificial intelligence startup Perplexity has a valuation of $18 billion after the latest round of financing. The company is
PANews2025/07/18 07:41
A Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins into Galaxy Digital, worth about $4.83 billion

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens , a Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" has just deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins (about $ 4.83 billion) into
PANews2025/07/18 07:33

