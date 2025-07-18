2025-07-26 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
BlackRock already holds 5.6% of US-listed company KULR Technology

BlackRock already holds 5.6% of US-listed company KULR Technology

PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, KULR Technology, a US-listed company, announced that BlackRock has acquired a 5.6% stake in KULR. According to previous news ,
Share
PANews2025/07/18 20:46
Fed Governor Waller: Private sector employment concerns drive calls for rate cuts

Fed Governor Waller: Private sector employment concerns drive calls for rate cuts

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller said that concerns about private sector hiring prompted him to call on the Fed to cut interest rates
Share
PANews2025/07/18 20:43
Publicly listed Basel Medical announces suspension of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy

Publicly listed Basel Medical announces suspension of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bitcoin News, Singapore orthopedic medical group Basel Medical (NASDAQ: BMGL) announced the suspension of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy, citing uncertainty in U.S.
U Coin
U$0.01224-1.52%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 20:38
Bloomberg: After David Bailey convinced Trump to support cryptocurrency, his hedge fund achieved a 640% net return in one year

Bloomberg: After David Bailey convinced Trump to support cryptocurrency, his hedge fund achieved a 640% net return in one year

PANews reported on July 18 that a key planner of the lobbying campaign that turned Donald Trump into the most powerful supporter of cryptocurrency is betting big on one of
FUND
FUND$0.032+18.51%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.84-2.34%
LayerNet
NET$0.00012195+3.20%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 20:30
SharpLink eyes bigger Ethereum stack with $6B stock sale plan

SharpLink eyes bigger Ethereum stack with $6B stock sale plan

Corporate interest in Ethereum keeps heating up, and SharpLink is pushing harder into the trend, aiming to turn more capital into ETH. According to a recent SEC filing, SharpLink has updated its stock sale program, boosting the limit to $6…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09387-17.96%
Ethereum
ETH$3,649.7-2.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 20:17
Smarter Web Company raises £17.5M to expand Bitcoin holdings

Smarter Web Company raises £17.5M to expand Bitcoin holdings

Smarter Web Company has raised £17.5 million in fresh equity to accelerate its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Smarter Web Company, a London-listed Bitcoin treasury company, has raised £17.5 million through an equity offering to institutional investors, continuing its aggressive Bitcoin…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 20:16
The chairman of the US SEC said that the agency is considering introducing innovative exemption policies to encourage the development of asset tokenization

The chairman of the US SEC said that the agency is considering introducing innovative exemption policies to encourage the development of asset tokenization

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bloomberg, after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a landmark stablecoin bill early Thursday, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and
U Coin
U$0.01224-1.52%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01236-2.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 20:13
Australia launches first Bitcoin-backed home loan after Block Earner wins regulator fight

Australia launches first Bitcoin-backed home loan after Block Earner wins regulator fight

Australia has officially launched its first Bitcoin-backed home loan product, marking a major breakthrough in the integration of crypto with traditional real estate financing. Fintech firm Block Earner is behind the innovation, having won a long-running legal battle with the…
Major
MAJOR$0.16867-2.47%
RealLink
REAL$0.04803-3.99%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006778+0.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 20:08
Why FTX ruling on China payouts matters: Global precedent at stake

Why FTX ruling on China payouts matters: Global precedent at stake

A US bankruptcy court is set to decide whether to block creditor payouts to certain countries after receiving at least 40 objections from creditors in China, Saudi Arabia and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09387-17.96%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003756+10.53%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 20:06
dYdX acquires crypto social trading platform Pocket Protector, marking its first external acquisition

dYdX acquires crypto social trading platform Pocket Protector, marking its first external acquisition

PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Block, decentralized derivatives exchange dYdX completed the acquisition of crypto social trading platform Pocket Protector, which was its first external acquisition.
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000955-11.24%
dYdX
DYDX$0.6111-2.95%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 20:03

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available

A dormant Ethereum address for ten years was activated, involving 37 ETH

The centralization crisis threatens data privacy

Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder

Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access