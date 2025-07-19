2025-07-26 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Data: 7743 BTC transferred from Coinbase to new wallet

Data: 7743 BTC transferred from Coinbase to new wallet

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 7,743 BTC (916,252,636 US dollars) were transferred from Coinbase to an unknown new wallet.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,437.15-2.36%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01881-2.58%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 11:50
Analyst: The GENIUS Act bans yield-generating stablecoins, which will boost demand for DeFi

Analyst: The GENIUS Act bans yield-generating stablecoins, which will boost demand for DeFi

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the GENIUS Act signed by US President Trump on Friday prohibits the issuance of yield-based stablecoins, cutting off interest-earning opportunities for
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04428-2.25%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002049-5.70%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.847-2.48%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 11:29
21Shares submits two cryptocurrency index ETF applications to the US SEC

21Shares submits two cryptocurrency index ETF applications to the US SEC

PANews reported on July 19 that according to an official announcement, 21Shares and Teucrium ETFs have cooperated to submit two cryptocurrency index ETF applications to the US SEC, namely 21Shares
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.289+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 10:43
Crypto UK calls UK Labour Party's call to ban cryptocurrency political donations an 'attack'

Crypto UK calls UK Labour Party's call to ban cryptocurrency political donations an 'attack'

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Decrypt, Labour MP Pat McFadden said that the UK should consider banning cryptocurrency political donations. Just two months ago, Reform UK announced
Comedian
BAN$0.06264-0.15%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 10:27
JPMorgan analyst: Regulators outside the U.S. may prefer tokenized bank deposits over stablecoins

JPMorgan analyst: Regulators outside the U.S. may prefer tokenized bank deposits over stablecoins

PANews reported on July 19 that according to The block, JPMorgan analysts said that regulators outside the United States, including the Bank of England, seem to prefer tokenized bank deposits
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05816+0.41%
MAY
MAY$0.05327-2.32%
U Coin
U$0.01228-1.20%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 10:07
OpenAI launches $50 million fund to support nonprofits and community organizations

OpenAI launches $50 million fund to support nonprofits and community organizations

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cailian Press, on July 18 local time, OpenAI announced that it would launch an initial fund of $50 million to support non-profit
FUND
FUND$0.032+18.51%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000000127+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 09:49
The address belonging to Cumberland has increased its holdings by 3,263 ETH in the past 8 hours

The address belonging to Cumberland has increased its holdings by 3,263 ETH in the past 8 hours

PANews reported on July 19 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "the whale who opened a position of 4,076 ETH at an average price of $3,337 the day before yesterday" spent
Ethereum
ETH$3,651.16-2.26%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 09:46
David Sack: The GENIUS Act will replace outdated payment methods with a new blockchain-based payment system

David Sack: The GENIUS Act will replace outdated payment methods with a new blockchain-based payment system

PANews reported on July 19 that David Sacks, the White House's director of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, tweeted, "President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, which establishes a legal framework for
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004995-2.66%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04428-2.25%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.012361-2.70%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.847-2.48%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 09:44
AguilaTrades opened short positions on BTC and ETH, with a total value of approximately $294 million

AguilaTrades opened short positions on BTC and ETH, with a total value of approximately $294 million

PANews reported on July 19 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades currently has short positions in BTC and ETH, with a total value of approximately $294 million. ETH 15x leverage short
Bitcoin
BTC$116,437.15-2.36%
Ethereum
ETH$3,651.16-2.26%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 09:33
U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis: The GENIUS Act is the most supportive digital asset management bill in U.S. history

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis: The GENIUS Act is the most supportive digital asset management bill in U.S. history

PANews reported on July 19 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis tweeted that this (the GENIUS Act) is the most supportive digital asset management bill in U.S. history. Earlier news ,
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04428-2.25%
U Coin
U$0.01228-1.20%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 09:30

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available

A dormant Ethereum address for ten years was activated, involving 37 ETH

The centralization crisis threatens data privacy

Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder

Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access