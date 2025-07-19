2025-07-26 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Pan Du: We are communicating with Hong Kong regulators to launch a pledged spot Ethereum ETF in the second half of the year

Pan Du: We are communicating with Hong Kong regulators to launch a pledged spot Ethereum ETF in the second half of the year

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Hong Kong media Wen Wei Po, after the Bitcoin ETF was listed in Hong Kong, Ren Junfei, founder and CEO of licensed
Wen
WEN$0,00004284-%0,23
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000000385-%39,27
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000116-%9,37
Republic Protocol
REN$0,009732-%2,17
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,00000000000000127+%1,51
Share
PANews2025/07/19 19:50
Macro Outlook for Next Week: "Crypto Week" has come to a perfect end, and Powell will appear under heavy pressure

Macro Outlook for Next Week: "Crypto Week" has come to a perfect end, and Powell will appear under heavy pressure

PANews reported on July 19 that as the Federal Reserve is about to enter a silent period, Waller, the current governor and a popular candidate for the next Federal Reserve
Share
PANews2025/07/19 19:20
AERO price stalls, but smart money buying points to a surge

AERO price stalls, but smart money buying points to a surge

The Aerodrome Finance token, or AERO, remains under pressure. It dropped for the third consecutive day. And yet, the smart money buyers aren't giving up.
Threshold
T$0,01707-%3,55
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,00417-%0,31
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01668-%7,02
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$0,8656-%4,90
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/19 19:19
Mainland virtual currency scam hits Hong Kong, more than 100 Hong Kong people deceived, police arrest 4 people

Mainland virtual currency scam hits Hong Kong, more than 100 Hong Kong people deceived, police arrest 4 people

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Caixin.com, the mainland virtual currency investment scam has spread to Hong Kong, with at least 118 people falling into the scam and
BRC20.COM
COM$0,025131-%7,64
Moonveil
MORE$0,09386-%18,05
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,02036-%0,09
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0,0001396+%0,64
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,5082-%5,08
Share
PANews2025/07/19 18:31
Data: More than 300,000 ETH were withdrawn from exchanges in the past two weeks

Data: More than 300,000 ETH were withdrawn from exchanges in the past two weeks

PANews reported on July 19 that according to data disclosed by analyst Ali (@ali_charts) on the X platform, more than 300,000 ETH were withdrawn from exchanges in the past two
Moonveil
MORE$0,09386-%18,05
Ethereum
ETH$3.652,4-%2,23
ALI
ALI$0,00575-%9,59
Share
PANews2025/07/19 18:01
Kuru — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Kuru — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Kuru is a high-performance decentralized exchange on Monad that provides users with a platform for spot asset trading. The project raised $11.6 million in funding from Paradigm, Electric Capital, and other funds, making it a Tier-1 project in the Monad ecosystem. In this guide, we’ll look at what activities you should do in the testnet […] Сообщение Kuru — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
LightLink
LL$0,01385-%0,92
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000000385-%39,27
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0,0000955-%11,24
Share
Incrypted2025/07/19 17:49
Have we forgotten the point of stablecoins? | Opinion

Have we forgotten the point of stablecoins? | Opinion

We need to see more innovation happening outside of traditional finance to help those who could benefit the most from stablecoins.
Moonveil
MORE$0,09386-%18,05
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/19 17:48
A local woman in Hong Kong invested in cryptocurrency for 10 years and still suffered serial fraud, losing up to 4 million Hong Kong dollars

A local woman in Hong Kong invested in cryptocurrency for 10 years and still suffered serial fraud, losing up to 4 million Hong Kong dollars

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Hong Kong 01, a local woman with more than 10 years of experience in cryptocurrency investment failed to apply for a discount
Moonveil
MORE$0,09386-%18,05
Share
PANews2025/07/19 17:26
Source: Hong Kong stablecoin license will be arranged in a similar invitation application system

Source: Hong Kong stablecoin license will be arranged in a similar invitation application system

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Caixin, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1, 2025, and the application for stablecoin licenses will be launched
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,005937+%0,71
Share
PANews2025/07/19 17:24
Data: SharpLink Gaming's Ethereum holdings value reaches $1 billion

Data: SharpLink Gaming's Ethereum holdings value reaches $1 billion

PANews reported on July 19 that according to data from Strategic ETH Reserve, Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink Gaming's current Ethereum holdings are worth $1 billion (about 280,600 ETH), making it the
Ethereum
ETH$3.652,4-%2,23
Share
PANews2025/07/19 17:05

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available

A dormant Ethereum address for ten years was activated, involving 37 ETH

The centralization crisis threatens data privacy

Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder

Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access