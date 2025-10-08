Monthly DEX trading volumes for tokenized gold PAXG and XAUT hit all-time highs in September

PANews reported on October 8th that Tom Wan, head of data analysis at Entropy Advisors, wrote on the X platform that the price of gold has broken through $4,000 for the first time, up 54% year-to-date (Bitcoin has risen 31% over the same period). Tokenized gold can be an option for cryptocurrency natives, allowing them to gain gold exposure without having to physically store the gold. Monthly DEX trading volumes for PAXG and XAUT hit all-time highs in September ($118.1 million and $62.75 million, respectively), with Uniswap and Curve being the primary trading venues.