Ethereum institutional holdings surges over 10%

The post Ethereum institutional holdings surges over 10% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional demand for Ethereum has climbed to new highs during this market cycle. According to Strategic ETH Reserve data, spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCOs) now control more than 12.5 million ETH, or roughly 10% of the token’s circulating supply. This marks a dramatic expansion from April, when these institutions collectively held about 4 million ETH, representing less than 3% of the total supply. Institutional Ethereum Holdings (Source: Strategic ETH Reserve) The rise reflects how institutional capital has increasingly turned to Ethereum exposure through regulated ETFs and on-chain treasury allocation amid the growth of the network fundamentals in tokenized assets and stablecoins. According to Token Terminal data, decentralized applications on Ethereum are hosting more than $365 billion in user assets, while the network’s native token trades at a 1.45x multiple of its ecosystem TVL. Ethereum ETFs holding Data from Strategic ETH Reserve shows that spot Ethereum ETFs currently hold 6.92 million ETH, valued at about $30.76 billion based on an ETH price of $4,448 at press time. The assets are distributed across nine products from eight issuers. BlackRock leads by a wide margin, managing over 4 million ETH worth $17.6 billion, more than half of all ETF-held Ethereum. Grayscale follows with approximately 1.8 million ETH split between its ETHE and ETH trusts. Ethereum ETFs Holdings as of Oct. 8 (Source: Strategic ETH Reserve) Fidelity ranks third with around 778,200 ETH, while Bitwise holds roughly 151,600 ETH. Other issuers, including VanEck, Franklin Templeton, Invesco Galaxy, and 21Shares, each hold under 100,000 ETH. The strong accumulation trend aligns with surging investor interest in regulated Ethereum exposure. According to SosoValue data, cumulative net inflows into Ethereum ETFs have surpassed $15 billion since launch, signaling that institutional appetite remains robust despite market volatility. ETH treasury companies Meanwhile, Ethereum-focused Digital…