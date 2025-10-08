Half a Century After the Nixon Shock, Gold Sounds the Alarm Again

Gold futures have climbed past $4,000 per ounce, marking their fastest rise since the years following the Nixon Shock. This surge, amid persistent inflation, rising unemployment, and a weakening dollar, has reignited concerns about a potential crisis in fiat currency confidence, with investors turning to safe-haven assets like gold and Bitcoin (BTC). A Signal from the 1970s? Gold's Record Surge Echoes the Nixon Shock For context, the Nixon Shock was a turning point in global finance. In 1971, President Richard Nixon suspended the dollar's convertibility into gold, effectively ending the Bretton Woods system. This was a post-World War II framework that had tied major currencies to the US dollar, which itself was pegged to gold at $35 per ounce. Its collapse unleashed rampant inflation and eroded trust in the dollar, propelling gold prices upward in a rapid ascent. According to market commentary from The Kobeissi Letter, gold futures' rally since February 2024 mirrors the dynamics of the 1970s. "In February 2024, gold hit $2,000/oz in what seemed to be a historic move. 19 months later, gold prices have doubled in their fastest move since the 1970s. The last time gold DOUBLED in under 2 years was in the 1970s after the historic Nixon Shock," the post read. Gold's Rally. Source: The Kobeissi Letter The analysis highlighted that the US M2 money supply has skyrocketed alongside gold prices, fueled by trillion-dollar deficits and low interest rates. Recent data exacerbates these fears: the US Dollar Index has fallen 10% year-to-date. This has marked its steepest drop in four decades. Meawhile, unemployment exceeds job openings by 157,000—the widest gap since March 2021. "JOLTs quits in leisure and hospitality have collapsed to levels only seen in 2020 and 2008. Gold knows the Fed can't ignore this," The Kobeissi Letter added.