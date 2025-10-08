2025-10-15 Wednesday

DMG Blockchain Solutions: Mining produced 23 BTC in September, bringing total Bitcoin holdings to 342

PANews reported on October 8 that according to Globenewswire, DMG Blockchain Solutions, a listed Bitcoin mining company, released its preliminary operating report for September 2025, which stated that mining output in September was 23 BTC, the same as mining output in August. As of the end of September, the company held a total of 342 Bitcoins. In addition, the company revealed that it is evaluating the implementation of a Bitcoin treasury strategy.
PANews2025/10/08 18:27
$BNB Surges as DEX Volume Hits $6B on BNB Chain Amid Surging Memecoin Mania

BNB Chain’s DEX volume hits $6B amid rising the memecoin mania that is fueling a strong $BNB price rally and marking 2025’s second-largest trading surge.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 18:20
Nieuwe koers bij SEC: vrijstelling moet crypto innovatie stimuleren

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   In Washington is de toon rondom crypto gestaag aan het veranderen. Waar de Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) jarenlang bekend stond om haar harde aanpak van cryptocurrencies, klinkt nu een voorzichtige roep om vernieuwing. Achter de schermen werkt de SEC aan een plan dat de koers van de sector de komende jaren drastisch kan veranderen. SEC breekt met Gensler tijdperk van harde regels De SEC wil begin 2026 een zogeheten “innovation exemption” formaliseren. Dit is een vrijstelling die bedrijven meer ruimte geeft om te experimenteren met crypto en andere opkomende technologieën zonder direct onder zware regelgeving te vallen. Zo werd door Coindesk als eerste gerapporteerd. NEW: The SEC is working on an “innovation exemption” that would let crypto firms immediately launch products. pic.twitter.com/j8jk3pTPU5 — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) September 23, 2025 Volgens SEC voorzitter Paul Atkins is dit een van zijn top prioriteiten, ondanks dat de huidige overheid sluiting in de Verenigde Staten veel beleidsprocessen vertraagt. Atkins heeft als doel om de kaders van de innovatie hub eind dit jaar rond te hebben. De nieuwe vrijstelling markeert een duidelijke breuk met het verleden. Waar de SEC onder leiding van Gary Gensler voorheen vooral stuurde op harde handhaving en onduidelijke richtlijnen voor bedrijven, wil de toezichthouder nu kiezen voor transparante, formele regelgeving. Zo licht Atkins verder toe: “We hebben jaren van stilstand gehad. Het is tijd voor duidelijke, ondersteunende regels die innovatie bevorderen.” Ruimte voor crypto experimenten en groei Met de innovatie vrijstelling wil de SEC een balans vinden tussen economische groei en consumentenbescherming. Bedrijven die actief zijn in de blockchain sector kunnen binnen dit nieuwe kader producten testen en diensten ontwikkelen zonder direct bang te hoeven zijn voor juridische sancties. Hoe ziet dat er precies uit voor Amerikaanse bedrijven? Neem bijvoorbeeld een fintech bedrijf dat efficiënte betalingen op de blockchain wil uitvoeren en hiervoor een nieuw crypto netwerk ontwikkelt. Voorheen moest de organisatie direct al voldoen aan complexe eisen en langdurige registratieprocessen, wat experimenteren van nieuwe producten duur en risicovol maakt. Met de vrijstelling kan datzelfde bedrijf nu zonder een SEC registratie: Direct een crypto pilot uitvoeren met een kleine groep gebruikers Eigen cryptocurrencies uitgeven en transacties uitvoeren op een testnetwerk Nieuwe toon in Washington De aankondiging past binnen een bredere verschuiving in de politieke houding tegenover crypto in de Verenigde Staten onder de Trump administratie. Naast de SEC werkt ook het Congres aan wetgeving, zo werd dit jaar de GENIUS Act ondertekend dat een nationaal kader biedt voor stablecoins. Sinds het invoeren van de wet is het gebruik van stablecoins al flink gegroeid, van $206 miljard in het begin van dit jaar tot een huidige $305 miljard. Een stijging van zo’n 48% in nog geen 10 maanden tijd, aldus data van analyse platform DeFiLlama. Verschillende fintech bedrijven zoals Visa, dat onlangs de stablecoin USDC integreerde in zijn betalingsnetwerk, laten zien hoe digitale valuta steeds vaker hun weg vinden naar het dagelijks betalingsverkeer. Ook concurrenten van de betaal gigant, zoals PayPal en Mastercard zetten in op cryptocurrencies. Zo heeft PayPal zelfs zijn eigen stabiele munt, genaamd PYUSD, ontwikkeld en gelanceerd en komt Mastercard met een eigen betaalkaart voor stablecoins. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Nieuwe koers bij SEC: vrijstelling moet crypto innovatie stimuleren is geschreven door Thomas van Welsenes en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/08 18:16
Crypto Market Cap Explosion Predicted: XRP Tundra Presale Could Outshine Ethereum

The post Crypto Market Cap Explosion Predicted: XRP Tundra Presale Could Outshine Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forecasts across multiple research desks suggest that XRP Tundra could mirror exponential capitalization once seen during Ethereum’s early network expansion. As Phase 5 of the presale advances, institutional desks tracking early DeFi deployments cite a combination of audited architecture, fixed pricing, and dual-chain design as factors that position the project for rapid market integration once listings go live. Current participants acquire TUNDRA-S for $0.091 and receive a 15% token bonus. They can also claim an equal amount of TUNDRA-X free of charge. It is a package effectively doubling exposure ahead of launch pricing at $2.50 / $1.25. This model contrasts sharply with Ethereum’s early open-market volatility, offering transparent parameters before full circulation. Cryo Vaults Transform XRP Into a Yield-Bearing Asset At the center of Tundra’s utility is a system that unlocks yield for the global XRP community. Through Cryo Vaults, XRP holders can stake their tokens directly on the XRP Ledger without relinquishing custody. XRP owners can earn up to 30% APY once staking activates post-launch. Rewards are further amplified through Frost Keys, NFT assets that shorten lock periods or multiply returns. Unlike off-chain lending programs, Cryo Vaults operate entirely on-ledger, ensuring that staked XRP never leaves its native environment. The result is a yield mechanism that blends DeFi profitability with XRPL’s settlement reliability. Analysts describe it as the first large-scale framework to give XRP holders the same earning potential that proof-of-stake communities enjoyed. A full overview of the vault interface and staking mechanics was recently featured on Token Galaxy’s YouTube channel. The analyst highlighted Tundra’s ability to merge Solana-speed yield operations with XRP-level security. Dual-Token Design Delivers Utility and Governance Separation Every presale allocation distributes two distinct assets. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, powers yield generation and ecosystem utility — staking access, liquidity provision, and transaction fees. TUNDRA-X, built on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 18:06
The AFL-CIO is opposing the Senate’s crypto regulation proposal

The nation’s biggest labour federation, the AFL-CIO, has come out against the Senate’s crypto regulation proposal, arguing that the measure lacks sufficient worker protections and could endanger financial stability. AFL-CIO director Jody Calemine wrote, referring to the RFIA bill, “This bill’s treatment of crypto assets poses risks to both retirement funds and to the overall financial stability of the U.S. economy. As drafted, this bill will enable the crypto industry to operate in wider and deeper ways in our financial system without sufficient oversight or meaningful safeguards.” The AFL-CIO says the legislation will only augment the burden on FDIC-backed banks In its letter, the union federation noted that while it favours updating financial regulations to safeguard workers from crypto’s price instability, it believes the Responsible Financial Innovation Act would only do the opposite by encouraging risk exposure through 401(k)s and pension plans. The federation also cautioned that the bill could heighten systemic vulnerability by permitting FDIC-backed banks and their parent firms to engage in direct crypto trading and holdings. It claimed the proposal would only make banks more vulnerable to losses and failures, increasing the burden on the FDIC’s taxpayer-backed insurance fund. Additionally, it asserted that the bill’s support for legitimising tokenized assets will give private companies a way to issue stock-like products beyond SEC supervision.  According to the organisation, tokenised versions of public stocks would form a parallel, unregulated market that exposes both crypto investors and traditional shareholders to new forms of risk and disrupts financial stability. The legislation, the group said, would erode critical enforcement powers at both the federal and state levels for pension plans by allowing tokenised securities to sidestep SEC regulation, limiting transparency, and nullifying state protections against fraud. It argued that at the moment, pensions avoid crypto investments due to the uncertainty and volatility surrounding them. However, this bill risks normalising those assets by presenting a veneer of regulation that could mislead investors into believing they are safe. The RFIA was originally introduced by Senators Lummis and Gillibrand in 2022 and was later revised this year. Currently, the Senate Banking Committee is advancing it as an alternative to the House’s CLARITY Act, proposing a distinct strategy for governing the crypto sector. The RFIA was first introduced in 2022 by Senators Lummis and Gillibrand, and amended earlier this year. Now, the Senate Banking Committee is pushing it forward as a counter to the House’s CLARITY Act, but with a different approach to regulating the crypto sector. AFL-CIO believes the bill risks contributing to a financial crisis like that of 2008 The AFL-CIO drew a direct comparison between today’s potential risks and the pre-crisis behaviours of banks that fueled the 2008 collapse. Calemine noted, “Banks engaging in crypto-based hedge fund trading activity, which would be allowed under this regime, could be even riskier than some of the dangerous financial activities conducted before the 2008 financial crisis.” He explained that the roots of the 2008 crisis lay in unchecked derivatives markets and widespread bank misconduct, which prompted support afterwards for reforms such as Dodd-Frank and the establishment of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).  He added that the Responsible Financial Innovation Act would increase, rather than reduce, financial exposure, leaving consumers, workers, and the system itself more vulnerable. Noting that current rules already prohibit insured banks from engaging in high-risk crypto trading. He remarked, “As such, this legislation provides the perfect environment for the next financial crisis to germinate.” Overall, the federation is urging lawmakers to reject the bill to prevent financial disruptions. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
Coinstats2025/10/08 18:00
Ethereum institutional holdings surges over 10%

The post Ethereum institutional holdings surges over 10% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional demand for Ethereum has climbed to new highs during this market cycle. According to Strategic ETH Reserve data, spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCOs) now control more than 12.5 million ETH, or roughly 10% of the token’s circulating supply. This marks a dramatic expansion from April, when these institutions collectively held about 4 million ETH, representing less than 3% of the total supply. Institutional Ethereum Holdings (Source: Strategic ETH Reserve) The rise reflects how institutional capital has increasingly turned to Ethereum exposure through regulated ETFs and on-chain treasury allocation amid the growth of the network fundamentals in tokenized assets and stablecoins. According to Token Terminal data, decentralized applications on Ethereum are hosting more than $365 billion in user assets, while the network’s native token trades at a 1.45x multiple of its ecosystem TVL. Ethereum ETFs holding Data from Strategic ETH Reserve shows that spot Ethereum ETFs currently hold 6.92 million ETH, valued at about $30.76 billion based on an ETH price of $4,448 at press time. The assets are distributed across nine products from eight issuers. BlackRock leads by a wide margin, managing over 4 million ETH worth $17.6 billion, more than half of all ETF-held Ethereum. Grayscale follows with approximately 1.8 million ETH split between its ETHE and ETH trusts. Ethereum ETFs Holdings as of Oct. 8 (Source: Strategic ETH Reserve) Fidelity ranks third with around 778,200 ETH, while Bitwise holds roughly 151,600 ETH. Other issuers, including VanEck, Franklin Templeton, Invesco Galaxy, and 21Shares, each hold under 100,000 ETH. The strong accumulation trend aligns with surging investor interest in regulated Ethereum exposure. According to SosoValue data, cumulative net inflows into Ethereum ETFs have surpassed $15 billion since launch, signaling that institutional appetite remains robust despite market volatility. ETH treasury companies Meanwhile, Ethereum-focused Digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 17:47
Accurate Forest Mapping Using TreeLearn and Lidar-Based Point Clouds

This study introduces TreeLearn, a 3D deep learning framework for segmenting and classifying individual trees in Lidar-based forest point clouds. Using high-resolution UAV, TLS, and MLS datasets from diverse global forests, TreeLearn distinguishes between tree and non-tree points with high accuracy. It applies offset prediction and clustering to identify tree instances and was tested across different forest types to evaluate domain transferability. Results show that TreeLearn effectively handles complex canopy structures and variable data sources, setting a new benchmark for automated forest mapping and analysis.
Hackernoon2025/10/08 14:00
Taming Video Processing Chaos with Domain-Driven Design in Symfony

Modern app starts simple, then the business logic grows, gets tangled in the infrastructure, and before you know it, you’re wrestling an unmaintainable monolith.
Hackernoon2025/10/08 12:40
The Dark Side of GPT: How NLP Tools Are Being Used for Phishing, Scams, and Misinformation

Explore how GPT and NLP tools are fueling phishing, scams, and misinformation.
Hackernoon2025/10/08 11:46
Can a Machine Learning Algorithm Predict Your Income Just From Your Demographics?

K-Nearest Neighbors is a simple yet powerful machine learning algorithm. It makes predictions based on the behavior of "nearby" data points. It can be used to predict income based on attributes such as age, education, occupation and hours worked per week.
Hackernoon2025/10/08 11:30
