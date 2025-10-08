2025-10-15 Wednesday

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Announces Phased Rollout Of $1 Billion Cryptocurrency Acquisition Plan; First Bitcoin Purchase To Be Completed Within Two Weeks

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Announces Phased Rollout Of $1 Billion Cryptocurrency Acquisition Plan; First Bitcoin Purchase To Be Completed Within Two Weeks
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 19:44
KindlyMD Partners With Antalpha, Eyes $250M Convertible Debt Facility for Bitcoin Treasury

KindlyMD (NASDAQ: NAKA) said that it has entered a strategic partnership with Antalpha (NASDAQ: ANTA) to develop financing solutions for companies holding bitcoin as a treasury asset, beginning with a proposed $250 million secured convertible note facility. The non‑binding letter of intent covers issuance of five‑year notes to Antalpha intended to provide long‑term financing for […]
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 19:40
Bitcoin Whale Liquidates 3,000 BTC on HyperLiquid

The post Bitcoin Whale Liquidates 3,000 BTC on HyperLiquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Whale transaction of 3,000 BTC with significant market implications. Immediate market shift seen, especially in BTC and USDC values. Long-term impacts and speculations on future market movements. A major Bitcoin whale sold 3,000 BTC through HyperLiquid within nine hours, converting the equivalent of $363.9 million into USDC, as reported on October 8th. This transaction underscores significant whale activity impacting cryptocurrency markets, potentially affecting Bitcoin and Ethereum prices through large-scale asset reallocations. Bitcoin Whale’s Significant Transaction Shifts Market Dynamics This transaction follows a trend observed from August to September, during which the whale offloaded over 30,000 BTC to acquire Ethereum (ETH), potentially indicating strategic market positioning. Market participants are keenly observing the implications of these maneuvers, focusing on the potential impact on BTC’s price stability and the possible motivations behind favoring USDC as a settlement currency. Market circles are buzzing with speculation, but concrete responses from major figures or HyperLiquid’s team remain absent. Community discussions on social media platforms highlight concerns regarding market manipulation and the volatility caused by large-scale whale activities. Bitcoin Price Trends and Expert Market Predictions Did you know? During a similar period in 2025, significant Bitcoin sales by large holders led to short-term price swings and increased market activity as traders reacted to potential signals of broader market trends. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $122,958.16, with a market cap of $2.45 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. It holds a market dominance of 58.35%. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $82.32 billion, a 21.06% increase. Recent price movements include a 1.12% drop over the past day and a 5.75% increase over the last week. As of October 8, 2025, 19,931,743 BTC are in circulation, nearing its 21 million supply cap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:55 UTC on October 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 19:17
Will Apple give governments Bitcoin private key backups via $80M iCloud backdoor?

The post Will Apple give governments Bitcoin private key backups via $80M iCloud backdoor? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Kingdom is weighing measures that could compel Apple to provide access to some iCloud data, raising a precise question for crypto users who keep wallets on iPhones and Macs. If device backups and common file stores lose end-to-end protections in the UK, seed phrases and private key material can more easily move from a user’s device into locations where lawful process, or a Technical Capability Notice, can reach them. UK authorities issued a renewed Technical Capability Notice to Apple focused on iCloud access for UK accounts. Apple has not commented on that order. The Home Office has not commented on individual notices, which are secret by design. In February, Apple withdrew Advanced Data Protection for UK users, a setting that otherwise extends end-to-end encryption to categories such as device backups, iCloud Drive, Photos, and Notes. iCloud Keychain remains end-to-end encrypted by default, and Apple says it has never built a backdoor for its products. That split matters because crypto wallets do not live only inside iCloud Keychain. Users frequently produce screenshots of seed phrases and store them in Photos, jot down recovery words in Notes, or leave wallet app data inside a device backup. When Advanced Data Protection is unavailable, those categories revert to Apple-held keys, which can be decrypted after authentication or under a lawful order. The UK change does not affect iCloud Keychain; however, content outside Keychain is. Historical cases show real losses when wallet vaults written to iCloud backups were phished and drained, including incidents tied to MetaMask advisories. Apple details how backup protection works in its iCloud Backup security overview and describes Keychain protections in the Keychain security overview. The broader Advanced Data Protection page outlines which categories receive end-to-end encryption when the feature is available. Policy timing creates a near-term window where wallet risk shifts…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 19:05
Jackson’s view on Opendoor leadership and outlook

The post Jackson’s view on Opendoor leadership and outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tech stock analysis: EMJ Capital’s Eric Jackson recently assessed technology stock performance and Opendoor leadership on CNBC’s “Making Money”, framing near‑term risks and opportunities for investors. What did the Eric Jackson interview reveal about technology stock performance? Key takeaways on growth vs. value and AI exposure Jackson contrasted high‑growth, AI‑exposed names with value‑oriented tech firms. He emphasised valuation discipline and the need to separate hype from durable revenue drivers. In this context, fundamentals mattered more than momentum.  How his view aligns with current market signals He noted rotation into cyclical sectors and selective strength in large caps. His remarks echoed the cautious tone found in recent analyst notes and market commentary. Implications for investors in tech stocks Jackson advised measured allocations and clear risk controls. His stance supports active monitoring of catalysts and earnings execution. What does Kaz Nejatian bring to the Opendoor leadership review? Kaz Nejatian has focused on operational efficiency, product stability, and unit economics. Management messaging emphasises sustainable growth over aggressive expansion. From a practical perspective, CEO transitions typically take 6–12 months to translate into measurable improvements in unit economics and liquidity. Investors should track quarterly metrics such as take‑rate, gross margin per transaction, and net inventory days. In evaluating real‑estate tech turnarounds, aligning pricing algorithms with partner channels and tightening working capital are common levers to restore consistent margins. Opendoor’s press release stated that “Kaz Nejatian… has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors,” reflecting the formal leadership change and board reshuffle. CNBC reported Nejatian saying the company will use artificial intelligence to make the process of buying and selling a home “radically simpler, faster and more certain,” underscoring the strategic focus on AI and product automation. Impact on product roadmap and partnerships Under Nejatian, Opendoor appears to prioritise platform integration…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 18:59
10-Year Bitcoin Price Prediction Promises $140K This Month as BTC Inflows Pump, and More…

The post 10-Year Bitcoin Price Prediction Promises $140K This Month as BTC Inflows Pump, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: 10-Year Bitcoin Price Prediction Promises $140K This Month as BTC Inflows Pump, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-october-8-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 18:58
Buy Bitcoin & Ethereum Before USD Fails

The post Buy Bitcoin & Ethereum Before USD Fails appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” noted that losers are saving their funds in USD. In contrast, he said winners are those with a diversified portfolio containing gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin noted that investors are moving away from the US dollar and opting for hard assets. As the push for de-dollarization intensifies, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” encouraged his followers on X to push their funds into the purchase of Bitcoin BTC $122 638 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.45 T Vol. 24h: $80.23 B and Ethereum BTC $122 638 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.45 T Vol. 24h: $80.23 B instead. In his opinion, holding these cryptocurrencies and traditional assets like gold and silver would help investors better withstand the US dollar. Economic Uncertainty Surrounds the US Dollar In the midst of growing concerns about economic uncertainty in the United States, the serial entrepreneur and financial author has encouraged his followers to make informed investment decisions. The global dominance of the USD is being threatened, evident in the recent dip in its reserve that fell to a 30-year low of 56.3% in Q2 2025. The situation worsened when the Federal Reserve recently announced a cut in interest rates. Also, volatility has increased due to the ongoing government shutdown. Robert Kiyosaki highlighted the potential “end of US dollar,” urging investors to diversify their financial portfolios. Kiyosaki encouraged the acquisition of alternative assets like gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Gold Records New High He believes that the term “loser” best describes anyone who is saving USD at this time. Winners are stacking up gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. END of US Dollar? Adding to my gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum stack. Savers of US dollars are…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 18:53
7 Top Cryptos to Buy in 2025: How BlockchainFX Becomes the Next Big 100x Gains Opportunity

Crypto whales eye BlockchainFX ($BFX) as $9M presale nears cap, uniting DeFi and TradFi with 500+ tradable assets, staking rewards, and 30% BLOCK30 token bonus.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 18:36
Robert Kiyosaki Advocates Buying Bitcoin and Ethereum in ‘End of US Dollar’ Call

Robert Kiyosaki took to X to encourage investors to push their funds into the acquisition of gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum amid a weakening US dollar.
Coinspeaker2025/10/08 18:33
Can XRP Reach $10? New Crypto Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Shows Strength as XRP Price Prediction Points to Slowing Growth

The cryptocurrency world is full of ups and downs, and right now, the U.S. government shutdown, combined with delays in regulations, is adding to the worry.
Cryptodaily2025/10/08 17:41
