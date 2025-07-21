MEXC Exchange
CITIC Securities: The US Stablecoin Act has been implemented, and relaxed regulation is conducive to market expansion
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Zhitong Finance, CITIC Securities Research Report stated that on July 17, Eastern Time, the U.S. Congress passed the GENIUS Act, marking the
PANews
2025/07/21 08:51
Ethereum launches The Torch NFT to commemorate its 10th anniversary, and will be open to everyone on July 30
PANews reported on July 21 that the official X account of Ethereum announced the launch of "The Torch" NFT to pay tribute to those who shaped the development of Ethereum
PANews
2025/07/21 08:32
James Wynn has closed his long positions in ETH and PEPE, realizing a profit of $538,500
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, whale James Wynn has closed his long positions in ETH (25x leverage) and PEPE (10x leverage), realizing a profit
PANews
2025/07/21 08:25
Weilai’s statement: “Manipulating black public relations” and “hiring cybercrime” are pure slander, and the screenshots of the so-called “virtual currency transaction” report are forged
PANews reported on July 21 that NIO's legal department issued a solemn statement on July 19 regarding malicious online rumors: "Recently, some online accounts have maliciously released false information against
PANews
2025/07/21 08:16
A whale deposited 8.04 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long on SOL 7 times
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 8.04 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a SOL long position with 7x leverage. The whale
PANews
2025/07/21 08:06
China Service Trade Association: Postponement of the Advanced Training Course on "Stablecoin and Innovation and Development of Cross-border E-commerce"
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Zhitong Finance, on July 20, the China Service Trade Association issued a notice that due to the preparations for the conference, the
PANews
2025/07/21 07:54
Bitcoin Core developers fix 5-year-old disk fill vulnerability
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Protos, the Bitcoin Core development team this month fixed a disk filling vulnerability that has plagued full node operators for five years.
PANews
2025/07/21 07:48
As Ethereum’s gas limit increases, Vitalik emphasizes “safe” scaling
PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, the validators representing nearly half of the Ethereum staked support "raising the gas limit". Under this impetus, the gas limit
PANews
2025/07/21 07:37
Crypto's 'ChatGPT moment': How big a rip-off could it have for banks?
Author: thedefireport Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain Stablecoins — long considered by cryptocurrency insiders as the backbone of on-chain finance — are on the verge of receiving legal recognition from U.S.
PANews
2025/07/21 07:30
Jack Dorsey's Blockchain to be included in the S&P 500 Index on July 23
PANews reported on July 21 that according to The block, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's payment platform Block Inc will be included in the S&P 500 index on July 23. After
PANews
2025/07/21 07:15
