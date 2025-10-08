MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-10-15 Wednesday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Tired Of Dogecoin And Polkadot? Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025
One such platform is BlockchainFX ($BFX), which is positioning itself as the definitive super app within the industry from which […] The post Tired Of Dogecoin And Polkadot? Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
HERE
$0.000225
-2.17%
WHY
$0.00000002256
+0.62%
APP
$0.00123
-14.76%
Partager
Coindoo
2025/10/08 18:40
Partager
BNB Flips XRP and Sparks Market Rotation Toward Real-Utility Tokens Like BlockchainFX ($BFX)
BNB flips XRP as BlockchainFX ($BFX) rises with $9M raised, 500+ tradable assets, daily USDT rewards, and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, making it 2025’s top presale.
BNB
$1,209.27
-6.08%
XRP
$2.4926
-4.47%
REAL
$0.06923
-4.36%
Partager
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 18:32
Partager
Ethena and UR Global Bring Stablecoin Banking to Over 45 Countries
TLDR Ethena and UR Global bring stablecoin banking to 45+ countries worldwide USDe stablecoin goes mainstream with UR Global’s global neobank rollout Ethena’s USDe powers yield and payments in UR Global’s blockchain bank UR Global integrates USDe, unlocking borderless stablecoin banking Stablecoin banking expands as Ethena and UR launch global USDe access Ethena Labs has [...] The post Ethena and UR Global Bring Stablecoin Banking to Over 45 Countries appeared first on CoinCentral.
USDE
$0.9996
--%
BANK
$0.13474
-10.17%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/08 18:24
Partager
Analyst Says Even a Small Blip Could Push Bitcoin to $175K, but $400K Also Possible
Egrag Crypto, a prominent crypto analyst, recently predicted that just a small blip could push Bitcoin higher based on its historical behavior. Note that Bitcoin is still struggling just above the $121,000 mark, after dropping from the new all-time high above $126,000.Visit Website
PUSH
$0.02762
-2.74%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/08 18:09
Partager
Trump’s Meme Coin Prepares Massive Treasury Push to Regain Market Strength
Behind the initiative stands Fight Fight Fight LLC, a company founded by Bill Zanker, known for his close ties to […] The post Trump’s Meme Coin Prepares Massive Treasury Push to Regain Market Strength appeared first on Coindoo.
TRUMP
$6.284
-4.14%
MEME
$0.001787
-4.89%
PUSH
$0.02762
-2.74%
Partager
Coindoo
2025/10/08 18:06
Partager
Forward Industries launches Solana validator, $1.6B SOL staked
Forward Industries has staked its entire $1.6 billion Solana treasury into a new validator, immediately joining the network’s top 10. Publicly-traded Solana treasury company Forward Industries launched its first institutional-grade validator node on the Solana blockchain as part of its broader strategy to deepen its role within the Solana ecosystem. The company announced the launch on Tuesday, saying that the validator runs on DoubleZero’s fiber network, which powers the validator and uses Jump Crypto’s Firedancer client, a new independent Solana validator client. Kyle Samani, chairman of the board of Forward Industries, said the move allows them to fortify Solana’s resiliency and help ensure that it remains “the standard for institutional adoption” in decentralized finance (DeFi). Read more
1
$0.008687
+38.43%
SOL
$201.16
-3.38%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/08 18:03
Partager
Crypto Analysis Firm QCP Capital Evaluates the Latest Situation in Bitcoin! Could a Buying Opportunity Arrive? Here Are the Details
QCP Capital said the suspension of official economic data due to the government shutdown in the US has plunged markets into a fog of uncertainty. Continue Reading: Crypto Analysis Firm QCP Capital Evaluates the Latest Situation in Bitcoin! Could a Buying Opportunity Arrive? Here Are the Details
HERE
$0.000225
-2.17%
FOG
$0.02108
-0.51%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/08 18:02
Partager
Top Bitcoin & Crypto Wallets in October 2025: Best Seedless & Secure Options
Looking for the best Bitcoin and crypto wallets in October 2025? We compare the top Bitcoin and crypto wallets for secure self-custody. These next-gen wallets eliminate single points of failure, offering smarter key recovery and institutional-grade security. Here’s how they stack up. Why Bitcoin & Crypto Wallets Are Evolving in Q4 2025 Crypto adoption is […]
TOP
$0.000096
--%
HERE
$0.000225
-2.17%
WHY
$0.00000002256
+0.62%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/08 18:01
Partager
GraniteShares 3x XRP ETF Could Trigger Massive Retail Buying, Expert Warns
GraniteShares filed for a 3x XRP ETF, giving traders a chance to take larger long or short positions with triple exposure. Experts say the move could spark strong retail buying as XRP holds near key price levels amid rising market tension. GraniteShares has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a [...]]]>
XRP
$2.4926
-4.47%
EXPERT
$0.000663
-2.92%
TAKE
$0.32227
+7.59%
Partager
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/08 18:00
Partager
Building Actual Peer-to-peer Applications: Outside Misconceptions
Peer-to-peer (P2P) applications are often misunderstood as insecure, illegal file-sharing networks that operate without any servers. In reality, P2P systems are decentralized architectures where each participant acts as both client and server, enabling direct resource sharing without central control. Building production P2P applications requires addressing three critical layers: Network (using libraries like libp2p for peer discovery and DHT-based routing), Data (implementing CRDTs for conflict-free eventual consistency), and Security (employing ECDSA cryptographic signatures for authentication and integrity). Modern P2P systems typically use bootstrap nodes for initial discovery, support NAT traversal, and combine structured overlays like Kademlia DHT with gossip protocols for resilience. The article demonstrates these concepts through a practical expense tracker application that showcases how proper P2P architecture achieves scalability, censorship resistance, and distributed resource utilization while maintaining security and data consistency.
LIKE
$0.00779
-0.59%
FREE
$0.00010587
+0.40%
Partager
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 11:32
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?
Taiko Makes Chainlink Data Streams Its Official Oracle
UK politics attempts to copy £5B Trump crypto script, without his levers or power
BlackRock’s Larry Fink Champions Tokenization as Bitcoin ETF Nears $100B
CME Group (CME) Stock: Gains on Upcoming Launch of Solana and XRP Futures Options