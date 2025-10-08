2025-10-15 Wednesday

Strategy’s mNAV falls to 19-month low as BTC outperforms

The post Strategy’s mNAV falls to 19-month low as BTC outperforms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The basic multiple-to-net asset value (mNAV) per share of Strategy has fallen to a 19-month low. At just 1.21x,* the company’s common stock hasn’t traded at a worse basic premium to its bitcoin (BTC) holdings since late February 2024. Investors overwhelmingly value shares of MSTR based on the company’s BTC treasury and its prospects to accrete additional BTC. Strategy currently owns $78 billion worth of BTC but it enjoys a $94 billion market capitalization. It also made less than $350 million in gross profit over the past 12 months — in other words, not much relative to its $16 billion premium to BTC. Indeed, the vast majority of that $16 billion in extra valuation is down to optimism about founder Michael Saylor’s efforts to sell products appealing to dividend and bond investors. Unfortunately, that optimism has been waning. As recently as November, MSTR traded as high as 3.4x or 240% above the value of its BTC holdings. Today, MSTR trades at a mere 1.21x or 21% premium. MSTR currently trades at a mere 1.21x or 21% premium. 19 months of declining mNAV Even by one of its key metrics, Strategy isn’t performing as well as it performed last year. Its so-called BTC yield, the percentage change in its BTC relative to its assumed diluted shares outstanding, is up 26% — far below its 74% yield last year. The reason for this diminishing return is bad. Last year, MSTR traded at a much higher mNAV than this year.  As a result, whenever Strategy diluted MSTR shareholders via its popular at-the-market (ATM) offerings, it was able to buy more BTC per share due to MSTR’s higher mNAV premium in 2024. This year, Strategy’s lower mNAV is reducing its BTC yield. As mNAV has compressed across the past 19 months, Saylor has invented…
2025/10/08 18:44
Bitcoin Plummets To $120,600: This Could Be The Next Support

The post Bitcoin Plummets To $120,600: This Could Be The Next Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has seen a pullback below the $121,000 mark in the past day. Here’s where the next support level could lie, according to on-chain data. Bitcoin Has Witnessed A Fast Plunge During The Last 24 Hours Bitcoin looked to be entering into an extended all-time high (ATH) exploration mode as it set multiple new records over the weekend and Monday, but the market has been delivered a Tuesday shock as the cryptocurrency has seen a quick crash back below $121,000. Compared to the new ATH around $126,200, Bitcoin is now down more than 4%. The altcoins have also taken a hit during the past day, with many top coins even printing returns worse than the number one digital asset. 24-hour losses stand at 5% for Ethereum and 6% for XRP. BNB is the only cryptocurrency among the large caps that has managed a positive return of 5%. With Bitcoin now sliding down, one question naturally arises: how much lower can the asset go? While markets are unpredictable, there can still be some factors worth keeping an eye on. One such factor may be on-chain support clusters. BTC CBD Shows Support Cluster Around $117,000 In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has talked about how the Cost Basis Distribution (CBD) is looking for Bitcoin. The CBD is an indictor that tells us about how many tokens of the cryptocurrency were last acquired at the various spot price levels. Below is the chart for the metric shared by Glassnode. As displayed in the above graph, the $120,000 to $121,000 range, which the cryptocurrency is retesting right now, carries the cost basis of a thin amount of supply. In on-chain analysis, investor cost basis is considered an important topic because holders tend to react in a special manner whenever their…
2025/10/08 18:40
Bitcoin life insurer Meanwhile raises $82M

The post Bitcoin life insurer Meanwhile raises $82M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin life insurance company Meanwhile raised $82 million in a new funding round led by Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures. The company, regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, plans to use the funds to meet “surging demand” for Bitcoin-denominated retirement and “inflation-proof” savings products, according to a Tuesday announcement. Meanwhile offers Bitcoin-based life insurance, annuities, savings products and insurance bonds for individuals and institutions, with all premiums, policy values and claims managed in Bitcoin (BTC).  Apollo, Stillmark and Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures also contributed to the funding round. The new funding brings Meanwhile’s total capital raised in 2025 to $122 million, adding to its $40 million Series A from April led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures. Zac Townsend, CEO of Meanwhile, told Cointelegraph that having investors from both crypto and traditional finance showed “both domains see Bitcoin as a foundational asset for savings, protection, and intergenerational wealth transfer.” He added that as regulation improves, he expects “insurers and reinsurers to treat Bitcoin as a complement to sovereign fixed income.” Source: Zac Townsend Investors backing Meanwhile say a Bitcoin-based economy will create growing demand for new BTC-denominated financial products. “Just as the US economy was built on insurance, pensions, and mortgages, the Bitcoin economy will require its own long-duration financial products,” said Chris Ahn, a partner at Haun Ventures. Related: OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup Insurance in crypto Meanwhile launched in June 2023 with $19 million in seed funding from investors including OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman and Google’s AI-focused fund Gradient Ventures. In March 2025, Tabit, an insurer based in Barbados, raised $40 million in BTC to back its traditional insurance policies. At the time, the company claimed to be the first property and casualty insurer to hold its entire regulatory reserve in Bitcoin.…
2025/10/08 18:37
Week 6 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Bourne, Taylor And More

The post Week 6 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Bourne, Taylor And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kendrick Bourne #84 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 2, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Getty Images Fantasy managers had to surf the waiver wire thanks to bye-related lineup holes starting last week, with the first four teams (Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers) taking their week off. Heading into Week 6, only two teams (Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings) will be out of action, but managers will have to find replacements for top starters like Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson and Texans signal-caller CJ Stroud. Then there are the injuries. From multiple 49ers pass-catchers to top running backs like the Panthers’ Chuba Hubbard and the Bucs’ Bucky Irving to season-ending injuries to top wideouts Malik Nabers and Tyreek Hill, there are holes all over the league. Let’s take a look at some must-add players and deep-league stashes ahead of Week 6. Rostered percentage and scoring figures courtesy of Fantasy Pros. Players are considered sleepers if they are rostered in 40% of leagues or less. Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers looks on in the game against the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Getty Images Quarterback Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) Rostered: 19% Whether you’re dealing with injuries (Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson; San Francisco’s Brock Purdy) or bye weeks (Houston’s CJ Stroud) or both (Minnesota’s JJ McCarthy), if you need to pick up a quarterback this week, Bryce Young is by far the best option. Young is rostered in just 19% of leagues, so he’s likely to be available in yours. He has an appetizing matchup against the Dallas Cowboys defense, which is giving up 304 passing yards per game this season,…
2025/10/08 18:36
How The War In Ukraine Has Sparked A Demographic Crisis In Russia

The post How The War In Ukraine Has Sparked A Demographic Crisis In Russia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOPSHOT – Volunteers have a military training in Rostov on December 6, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images On Monday, a leaked document from the Russian Ministry of Defense revealed the Russian Federation’s casualties in Ukraine in 2025. The report provided a breakdown of Russian deaths and injuries by each Russian military group operating in Ukraine. The information, which was published by a nongovernmental organization in Ukraine that helps members of the Russian Armed Forces safely surrender to Ukraine, revealed that the Russians have sustained over 280,000 casualties since January. An independent estimate, calculated by Meduza and the BBC Russian Service, found that the Russians have had roughly 219,000 casualties in calendar year 2025. These reports suggest that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been devastating. For nearly four years, the Russian Federation has launched its full-scale military incursion into Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have been killed, and one-fourth of Ukraine’s population is displaced. Several Ukrainian cities and towns have been destroyed, and economists estimate that it will cost over $1 trillion to rebuild Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia has lost tens of billions of dollars in military equipment and hardware. Two-thirds of Russia’s pre-invasion tank force has been destroyed, and the Ukrainians have sunk or damaged nearly half of Russia’s naval fleet on the Black Sea. It is also estimated that the Russian Federation has lost hundreds of billions of dollars due to international sanctions. Aside from these material and financial losses, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has significantly impacted Russia’s servicemembers. According to The Guardian, the Russian Federation has sustained over one million casualties since the start of the full-scale military incursion into Ukraine in February 2022. (The British Ministry…
2025/10/08 18:30
Base Token Plan Attracts Critics Over Shareholder Value

The post Base Token Plan Attracts Critics Over Shareholder Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Base network explores plans for a potential native token. Critics argue the token may prioritize COIN shareholder value over user rewards. Analysts expect an airdrop focused on long-term growth. Ethereum’s most profitable Layer-2, Base network founder Jesse Pollak recently opened discussions and feedback on the possibility of launching a native Base token. His post quickly drew attention across the crypto community, with debates over the token’s purpose and potential beneficiaries. if you have ideas, feedback, hopes, or dreams for our exploration of a @base token, please send them to @kabir_base we shared this openly so we could listen and learn from all of you — and I’ve been blown away by the input in just the first two weeks — jesse.base.eth (@jessepollak) October 2, 2025 Messari researcher AJC noted that the Base airdrop would be the first blockchain token launched by a publicly traded company, Coinbase. Jesse, head of the Base network, posted seeking ideas and feedback on exploring Base token. Messari researcher AJC’s perspective drew attention, noting that the purpose of a BASE airdrop is to increase COIN shareholder value, not just to reward Base users. The optimal solution,… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 8, 2025 Traditionally, token generation events (TGEs) provide liquidity for private investors and founding teams. As a result, they try to maximize launch value rather than long-term project stability. AJC argued that the Base token case is fundamentally different. Since Coinbase is a publicly traded firm, any token distribution must benefit COIN shareholders. He explained that shareholders would not willingly give up control of the BASE token unless it increases the overall value of Coinbase’s equity. Therefore, according to the researcher, the new crypto token’s design must enhance shareholder value while still rewarding the Base community. He added that simply incentivizing DeFi metrics,…
2025/10/08 18:26
Glassnode and Willy Woo Collaborate on Bitcoin Report Focusing on Sentiment and Liquidity

The post Glassnode and Willy Woo Collaborate on Bitcoin Report Focusing on Sentiment and Liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Oct 07, 2025 03:50 Glassnode partners with Willy Woo to release ‘The Bitcoin Vector #24,’ a report analyzing Bitcoin’s sentiment, structure, and liquidity using Swissblock’s framework and on-chain analytics. Glassnode and Willy Woo’s New Analytical Report In a collaborative effort, Glassnode and renowned on-chain analyst Willy Woo have released the latest edition of their Bitcoin-focused report, ‘The Bitcoin Vector #24.’ This report offers a deep dive into Bitcoin’s sentiment, structure, and liquidity, combining Swissblock’s analytical framework with Woo’s expertise in on-chain data analysis, according to Glassnode. Focus on Sentiment, Structure, and Liquidity The report is designed to provide investors and enthusiasts with a comprehensive understanding of Bitcoin’s current market dynamics. By leveraging Swissblock’s framework, the report integrates advanced on-chain analytics to assess the market sentiment, structural trends, and liquidity conditions surrounding Bitcoin. This holistic approach aims to equip stakeholders with insights that are crucial for informed decision-making. Collaborative Insights and Market Analysis Willy Woo’s contributions are particularly notable for their focus on sentiment analysis, which is pivotal in understanding market behavior. By examining how sentiment shifts among Bitcoin holders and traders, the report seeks to predict potential market movements. This analysis is complemented by a detailed exploration of Bitcoin’s structural trends and liquidity metrics, providing a well-rounded perspective on the cryptocurrency’s performance. Broader Market Implications This report arrives at a time when the cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant fluctuations, with Bitcoin often leading the charge. The insights provided by Glassnode and Woo can serve as a valuable resource for those looking to navigate the complexities of the current market environment. By understanding the underlying factors driving Bitcoin’s price movements, investors can better position themselves to capitalize on emerging opportunities. For those interested in a deeper exploration of Bitcoin and its…
2025/10/08 18:16
BOE Eyes Stablecoin Cap Exemptions To Controversial Proposal

The post BOE Eyes Stablecoin Cap Exemptions To Controversial Proposal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BOE Eyes Stablecoin Cap Exemptions To Controversial Proposal Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bank-of-england-exemptions-stablecoin-cap-proposal/
2025/10/08 18:07
Bitcoin’s Historic ETP Inflows Creates Investor Frenzy as Whales Buy $143K Bitcoin Hyper

The post Bitcoin’s Historic ETP Inflows Creates Investor Frenzy as Whales Buy $143K Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin hit a fresh ATH of $126,200 yesterday, just as ETPs and ETFs saw an unprecedented weekly net inflow of roughly $5.6B. Bitwise records show that a massive chunk of that money went into Bitcoin products ($3.49B), with Ethereum following closely behind ($1.49B). Analysts believe this accumulation is the primary driver of Bitcoin’s rally this week. With the US dollar weakening significantly, market commentators like Bitwise believe that investors are increasingly buying ‘hard assets’ like gold and Bitcoin, in a phenomenon called the debasement trade. The rising fiscal stress, coupled with increasing deficits, has heightened expectations for policy relaxations, fueling concerns that fiat currencies could erode over time. Bitwise backs this data with market behavior this year. DXY dropped by 10% YTD, while gold and Bitcoin rose by 26% and 25% respectively. Building on that narrative, Bitwise also cites that there have been withdrawals of 49158 $BTC from exchanges, suggesting accumulation over active retail selling. In situations where exchange inventories decline, it often amplifies upward price pressure. This supply scarcity, combined with record inflows into ETFs, has boosted sentiment across the market — a trend now headline-worthy as Bitcoin’s historic ETP inflows drive an investor frenzy. The resulting momentum has spilled over into Bitcoin-linked projects such as the Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a Layer 2 scalability solution that rides on the Bitcoin bull run narrative. Institutions Take the Wheel: Bitcoin’s Rally Gains Strength Despite Retail Slowdown The inflows and product activity in the Bitcoin ecosystem are predominantly driven by US spot ETFs, such as BlackRock’s IBIT and Bitwise’s BITB, as well as other institutional investors. To visualize this correlation, the graph below shows how Bitcoin’s price has moved in tandem with Bitwise’s $BTC ETF purchases in the past month. Alternatively, retail-sized transactions have not risen. Analysts, such as Axel Adler Jr.,…
2025/10/08 17:55
Criminals demand $30k in BTC from schools in bomb scare

Three Indonesian international schools received bomb threats from an unknown sender, who demanded a ransom of $30,000 worth of BTC sent to the same crypto address. Three international schools in Indonesia were targeted by criminals claiming to have planted a…
2025/10/08 17:30
