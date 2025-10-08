2025-10-15 Wednesday

Half a Century After the Nixon Shock, Gold Sounds the Alarm Again

The post Half a Century After the Nixon Shock, Gold Sounds the Alarm Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold futures have climbed past $4,000 per ounce, marking their fastest rise since the years following the Nixon Shock. This surge, amid persistent inflation, rising unemployment, and a weakening dollar, has reignited concerns about a potential crisis in fiat currency confidence, with investors turning to safe-haven assets like gold and Bitcoin (BTC). Sponsored Sponsored A Signal from the 1970s? Gold’s Record Surge Echoes the Nixon Shock  For context, the Nixon Shock was a turning point in global finance. In 1971, President Richard Nixon suspended the dollar’s convertibility into gold, effectively ending the Bretton Woods system.  This was a post-World War II framework that had tied major currencies to the US dollar, which itself was pegged to gold at $35 per ounce. Its collapse unleashed rampant inflation and eroded trust in the dollar, propelling gold prices upward in a rapid ascent.  According to market commentary from The Kobeissi Letter, gold futures’ rally since February 2024 mirrors the dynamics of the 1970s. “In February 2024, gold hit $2,000/oz in what seemed to be a historic move. 19 months later, gold prices have doubled in their fastest move since the 1970s. The last time gold DOUBLED in under 2 years was in the 1970s after the historic Nixon Shock,” the post read. Gold’s Rally. Source: The Kobeissi Letter The analysis highlighted that the US M2 money supply has skyrocketed alongside gold prices, fueled by trillion-dollar deficits and low interest rates. Recent data exacerbates these fears: the US Dollar Index has fallen 10% year-to-date.  This has marked its steepest drop in four decades. Meawhile, unemployment exceeds job openings by 157,000—the widest gap since March 2021.  Sponsored Sponsored “JOLTs quits in leisure and hospitality have collapsed to levels only seen in 2020 and 2008. Gold knows the Fed can’t ignore this,” The Kobeissi Letter added.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 18:38
BlackRock just bought over $1 billion in these two cryptos

The post BlackRock just bought over $1 billion in these two cryptos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is on a roll this week, with more than $1 billion in fresh Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) inflows on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. More precisely, the asset manager added 7,579 BTC ($943.11 million) and 8,959 ETH ($89.49 million) in a single day, according to new Lookonchain data reviewed by Finbold. The inflows came just 24 hours after another monster purchase, as BlackRock had also acquired 6,447 BTC ($805 million) and 45,672 ETH ($212.9 million) the day prior. With the new capital, the fund’s total holdings have climbed to 791,347 BTC, worth around $98.48 billion, and 3,952,823 ETH, amounting to approximately $18.66 billion. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF inflows. Source: Lookonchain BlackRock firmly on top Bitcoin ETFs saw a total daily inflow of 9,576 BTC, equivalent to more than $1.19 billion on October 7, while Ethereum ETFs witnessed a positive net change of 34,138 ETH, valued at around $161 million. Over the past seven days, Bitcoin ETFs thus collectively added 32,946 BTC ($4.1 billion). BlackRock’s IBIT alone brought in 23,084 BTC ($2.82 billion), which is more than half of the entire market. At the same time, Ethereum ETFs have seen weekly net inflows of 232,736 ETH ($1.1 billion), with BlackRock’s ETHA contributing 158,794 ETH ($710 million), again over 50% of the total. Although funds are posting record performances, both cryptocurrencies are down on the daily chart.  Bitcoin fell 1.39%, trading at $122,460 at the time of writing, down from its Monday all-time high of $126,198. Ethereum, on the other hand, has plunged over 4%, sitting at $4,480. BTC and ETH 1-day price charts. Source: Finbold However, both are still up over 4% on the weekly chart. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/blackrock-just-bought-over-1-billion-in-these-two-cryptos/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 18:24
Trump Firm Plans $1B Digital Asset Treasury for $TRUMP Token

The post Trump Firm Plans $1B Digital Asset Treasury for $TRUMP Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fight Fight Fight LLC plans to raise up to $1 billion to fund a digital asset treasury for its $TRUMP meme coin. Regulators are expected to review how a politically linked token treasury fits within SEC and CFTC rules. Internal disputes and delayed projects continue to cloud investor confidence in the Trump-branded crypto ecosystem. Fight Fight Fight LLC, the company behind the Official Trump ($TRUMP) meme coin, is seeking to raise between $200 million and $1 billion to create a digital asset treasury (DAT) dedicated to buying and holding its own token. The plan, first reported by Bloomberg, would be one of the largest meme-coin-linked fundraising efforts of 2025. The entity, led by Trump associate Bill Zanker, aims to stabilize the token’s price through on-chain accumulation and treasury management. According to Bloomberg, Fight Fight Fight LLC, issuer of the TRUMP token, plans to raise at least $200 million to establish a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) for accumulating the struggling “Trump memecoin.” The company is run by Donald Trump’s longtime associate Bill Zanker, and… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 8, 2025 People familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg that talks remain preliminary and could change, but the initiative signals a push to formalize a financial backstop for the politically charged token. Regulatory Scrutiny Over a Politically Branded Treasury Analysts say the move places the project squarely on the radar of U.S. financial regulators. The SEC and CFTC may need to decide whether a treasury fund that accumulates a self-issued token functions as an investment fund, a token-backing scheme, or a form of political financing. TRUMP, the token’s branding adds complexity. The token, launched in early 2025, rallied above $73 before sliding to trade around $7.55, down 10.9 % in 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. Messari data shows only 35 % of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 18:23
TRUMP Meme Coin Issuer Seeks $200 Million to Revive Fading Token

Bill Zanker, an entrepreneur and longtime Trump associate, is spearheading plans to raise at least $200 million for a new digital-asset treasury company. The company, operating under Fight Fight Fight LLC, plans to buy and support the Trump meme coin, dubbed OFFICIAL TRUMP, which has lost much of its market value since its launch early this year.Visit Website
Coinstats2025/10/08 18:11
Ripple (XRP) vs Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Here’s When Each Could Turn $200 into $200,000

The post Ripple (XRP) vs Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Here’s When Each Could Turn $200 into $200,000 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Investors often look back at missed crypto opportunities and wonder what could’ve been. Missing out on XRP when it was under a penny or Shiba Inu before its 2021 rally meant missing huge gains that turned small investments into life-changing wealth. Today, two projects are catching similar attention—Ripple (XRP) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Read to …
CoinPedia2025/10/08 18:11
Bitcoin Rebounds as Enthusiasts Eye 140,000 Dollar Target

Bitcoin retreated to $121,600 after a record $126,200 mark. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have attracted over $60 billion in net inflows. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Rebounds as Enthusiasts Eye 140,000 Dollar Target The post Bitcoin Rebounds as Enthusiasts Eye 140,000 Dollar Target appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/08 18:09
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (October 8)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for October 8, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/08 18:00
Bank Of England Eyes Exemptions To Controversial Stablecoin Cap Proposal – Details

The Bank of England (BOE) is reportedly softening its stance toward digital assets with a potential exemption to a controversial policy that would establish stricter stablecoin rules for the UK market. Related Reading: EU Plans Transfer Of Crypto, Stocks Oversight Power To Address Market Fragmentation – ESMA Chair BOE Plans Stablecoin Cap Exemption On Tuesday, […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/08 18:00
Crash Risk Rises as ‘Lower Highs’ Clash With Bitcoin’s New Highs

The post Crash Risk Rises as ‘Lower Highs’ Clash With Bitcoin’s New Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is an analysis post by CoinDesk analyst and Chartered Market Technician Omkar Godbole. Alternative cryptocurrencies typically move in tandem with bitcoin BTC$122,488.51, but the magnitude of their price swings often differs. Take payments-focused XRP as an example. Since July, every upswing in Bitcoin has triggered rallies in XRP; however, XRP has consistently produced “lower highs.” A lower high occurs when a price peak is lower than the previous one, indicating weakening buying pressure. This persistent pattern of lower highs in XRP, alongside bitcoin’s new highs, signals underlying weakness in XRP’s momentum – a sign of less conviction among XRP buyers compared to BTC. It suggests that XRP may be vulnerable to sharper losses during bitcoin pullbacks. XRP and BTC’s daily charts. (TradingView/CoinDesk) Bitcoin embarked on a sharp rally in late September, reaching a new high of over $126,000 on Monday. XRP also saw buying interest, but its upswing peaked at $3.10 – well below its September high of $3.19. XRP had formed a similar lower high in mid-August, when bitcoin surged to its then-all-time high of $124,000. This series of lower highs in XRP since July, occurring against the horizontal support zone of $2.65–$2.70, suggests weakening buyer strength. In other words, with each lower high, the likelihood of XRP breaking below this support zone and potentially triggering a deeper sell-off to $2.00 increases. Prices need to top the latest lower high of $3.10 with high volumes to invalidate the bearish setup. That said, as of now, the weekly MACD histogram, a key indicator for assessing trend strength and potential reversals, supports the bearish outlook. It crossed below the zero line last month and is now producing progressively deeper bars beneath zero, signaling strengthening downward momentum. XRP’s weekly chart. (TradingView/CoinDesk) Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/08/xrp-crash-brewing-prices-continue-to-print-lower-highs-alongside-new-highs-in-bitcoin
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 17:46
FX Without the Middlemen: Micro-Hedging for SMEs on Gluwa's Stable Rails

While large companies employ treasury teams and sophisticated hedging strategies, SMEs are left exposed to exchange rate fluctuations.
Hackernoon2025/10/08 11:35
