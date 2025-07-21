2025-07-26 Saturday

Bank of America Merrill Lynch: Stablecoins will have a disruptive impact on traditional bank deposits and payment systems

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Phoenix.com, the latest research report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows that as the US stablecoin regulatory framework gradually takes effect,
BRC20.COM
COM$0.025134-7.61%
america party
AMERICA$0.000394-12.30%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05811+0.10%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005937+0.28%
PANews2025/07/21 11:18
Cryptocurrency market generally rises, ETH breaks through $3,800

PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market continued to rise. Ethereum (ETH) rose 3.26% in 24 hours, breaking through $3,800, and
Ethereum
ETH$3,648.79-2.31%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02675-2.33%
PANews2025/07/21 11:03
Consensys: A small number of MetaMask users reported "unusually high disk activity", a fix is coming soon

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Cointelegraph, MetaMask developer Consensys confirmed that it would urgently fix the problem of abnormal writing of browser extensions to the hard disk.
HARD Protocol
HARD$0.008119+2.38%
SOON
SOON$0.1448+1.18%
PANews2025/07/21 10:42
A whale who previously exchanged WBTC for ETH exchanged it back to WBTC today, making a net profit of 11 BTC in two months

PANews reported on July 21 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a certain whale swapped WBTC for ETH in May and swapped it back to WBTC today, making
Bitcoin
BTC$116,418.51-2.39%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$116,239.03-2.40%
MAY
MAY$0.05327-2.40%
Ethereum
ETH$3,648.79-2.31%
LayerNet
NET$0.00012206+3.30%
PANews2025/07/21 10:09
A new wallet spent 2082 ETH to purchase 45 Cryptopunks NFTs

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet spent 2,082 ETH (worth US$7.79 million) to purchase 45 Cryptopunks NFTs. In addition, the whale
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01887-2.32%
Ethereum
ETH$3,648.79-2.31%
PANews2025/07/21 09:57
JPMorgan Chase data-charging plan could "destroy" crypto and fintech startups, executive warns

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Fortune magazine, last month, when JPMorgan Chase informed fintech companies that it planned to charge them for accessing its customers' bank account
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05811+0.10%
PANews2025/07/21 09:54
Source: Pump.fun will issue PUMP airdrops on July 24

PANews reported on July 21 that according to crypto KOL Downsin Jerome, Pump.fun co-founder and CEO Alon Cohen said that PUMP airdrops will be distributed to eligible active Solana wallets
alon
ALON$0.004799+7.36%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002471-15.37%
FUNToken
FUN$0.013146-8.26%
PANews2025/07/21 09:43
Huajian Medical establishes a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States and initiates application for a U.S. stablecoin license

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Zhitong Finance, the Hong Kong-listed company Huajian Medical announced that it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary IVD GROUP in New York State,
U Coin
U$0.01224-1.60%
PANews2025/07/21 09:31
From the PayPal mafia to an investment empire: The history of Founders Fund

Podcast source: Mario Gabriele, The Generalist Podcast Air Date: July 8, 2025 Compiled and edited by Lenaxin and ChainCatcher summary: TL&DR The root of success lies in seeking difference Founders
The Root Network
ROOT$0.003943-4.48%
FUND
FUND$0.032+18.51%
PANews2025/07/21 09:30
IOST announces the establishment of the I Foundation to focus on RWA project investment

PANews reported on July 21 that IOST announced the establishment of the I Foundation, which will focus on investing in promising RWA projects in the L1 and BNB Chain ecosystems.
IOSToken
IOST$0.003917-2.27%
L1
L1$0.01021-0.96%
Binance Coin
BNB$774.79-1.19%
Allo
RWA$0.003132-10.36%
PANews2025/07/21 09:28

