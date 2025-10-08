MEXC Exchange
Meanwhile Locks In $82M to Scale Bitcoin Life Insurance for the Digital Age
TLDR: Meanwhile raised $82 million in a round co-led by Haun Ventures and Bain Capital Crypto, joined by Apollo and Pantera. The Bermuda-licensed insurer operates fully in Bitcoin, handling premiums, claims, and reserves in BTC. The company plans to expand Bitcoin-denominated savings and insurance products through new institutional partnerships. CEO Zac Townsend said the funding [...] The post Meanwhile Locks In $82M to Scale Bitcoin Life Insurance for the Digital Age appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/08 18:27
Nasdaq-listed company Hyperion DeFi increased its holdings by over 42,052 HYPE tokens
PANews reported on October 8 that on-chain data showed that Nasdaq-listed company Hyperion DeFi increased its holdings of 42,052.14 HYPE tokens about 14 hours ago, with an average purchase price of US$46.343. As of now, the total number of HYPE tokens held by the company has reached approximately 1.75 million, worth US$79.5 million. Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (HYPD), formerly known as Eyenovia (EYEN), an ophthalmology company, announced a $50 million PIPE financing round in June, launching its HYPE Treasury reserve strategy. On July 3rd, the company officially changed its name to Hyperion DeFi and updated its stock ticker to HYPD.
PANews
2025/10/08 18:23
$BNB Surges as DEX Volume Hits $6B on BNB Chain Amid Surging Memecoin Mania
BNB Chain’s DEX volume hits $6B amid rising the memecoin mania that is fueling a strong $BNB price rally and marking 2025’s second-largest trading surge.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 18:20
Crypto Market Cap Explosion Predicted: XRP Tundra Presale Could Outshine Ethereum
The post Crypto Market Cap Explosion Predicted: XRP Tundra Presale Could Outshine Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forecasts across multiple research desks suggest that XRP Tundra could mirror exponential capitalization once seen during Ethereum’s early network expansion. As Phase 5 of the presale advances, institutional desks tracking early DeFi deployments cite a combination of audited architecture, fixed pricing, and dual-chain design as factors that position the project for rapid market integration once listings go live. Current participants acquire TUNDRA-S for $0.091 and receive a 15% token bonus. They can also claim an equal amount of TUNDRA-X free of charge. It is a package effectively doubling exposure ahead of launch pricing at $2.50 / $1.25. This model contrasts sharply with Ethereum’s early open-market volatility, offering transparent parameters before full circulation. Cryo Vaults Transform XRP Into a Yield-Bearing Asset At the center of Tundra’s utility is a system that unlocks yield for the global XRP community. Through Cryo Vaults, XRP holders can stake their tokens directly on the XRP Ledger without relinquishing custody. XRP owners can earn up to 30% APY once staking activates post-launch. Rewards are further amplified through Frost Keys, NFT assets that shorten lock periods or multiply returns. Unlike off-chain lending programs, Cryo Vaults operate entirely on-ledger, ensuring that staked XRP never leaves its native environment. The result is a yield mechanism that blends DeFi profitability with XRPL’s settlement reliability. Analysts describe it as the first large-scale framework to give XRP holders the same earning potential that proof-of-stake communities enjoyed. A full overview of the vault interface and staking mechanics was recently featured on Token Galaxy’s YouTube channel. The analyst highlighted Tundra’s ability to merge Solana-speed yield operations with XRP-level security. Dual-Token Design Delivers Utility and Governance Separation Every presale allocation distributes two distinct assets. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, powers yield generation and ecosystem utility — staking access, liquidity provision, and transaction fees. TUNDRA-X, built on…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 18:06
Monthly DEX trading volumes for tokenized gold PAXG and XAUT hit all-time highs in September
PANews reported on October 8th that Tom Wan, head of data analysis at Entropy Advisors, wrote on the X platform that the price of gold has broken through $4,000 for the first time, up 54% year-to-date (Bitcoin has risen 31% over the same period). Tokenized gold can be an option for cryptocurrency natives, allowing them to gain gold exposure without having to physically store the gold. Monthly DEX trading volumes for PAXG and XAUT hit all-time highs in September ($118.1 million and $62.75 million, respectively), with Uniswap and Curve being the primary trading venues.
PANews
2025/10/08 17:57
Ethereum institutional holdings surges over 10%
The post Ethereum institutional holdings surges over 10% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional demand for Ethereum has climbed to new highs during this market cycle. According to Strategic ETH Reserve data, spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCOs) now control more than 12.5 million ETH, or roughly 10% of the token’s circulating supply. This marks a dramatic expansion from April, when these institutions collectively held about 4 million ETH, representing less than 3% of the total supply. Institutional Ethereum Holdings (Source: Strategic ETH Reserve) The rise reflects how institutional capital has increasingly turned to Ethereum exposure through regulated ETFs and on-chain treasury allocation amid the growth of the network fundamentals in tokenized assets and stablecoins. According to Token Terminal data, decentralized applications on Ethereum are hosting more than $365 billion in user assets, while the network’s native token trades at a 1.45x multiple of its ecosystem TVL. Ethereum ETFs holding Data from Strategic ETH Reserve shows that spot Ethereum ETFs currently hold 6.92 million ETH, valued at about $30.76 billion based on an ETH price of $4,448 at press time. The assets are distributed across nine products from eight issuers. BlackRock leads by a wide margin, managing over 4 million ETH worth $17.6 billion, more than half of all ETF-held Ethereum. Grayscale follows with approximately 1.8 million ETH split between its ETHE and ETH trusts. Ethereum ETFs Holdings as of Oct. 8 (Source: Strategic ETH Reserve) Fidelity ranks third with around 778,200 ETH, while Bitwise holds roughly 151,600 ETH. Other issuers, including VanEck, Franklin Templeton, Invesco Galaxy, and 21Shares, each hold under 100,000 ETH. The strong accumulation trend aligns with surging investor interest in regulated Ethereum exposure. According to SosoValue data, cumulative net inflows into Ethereum ETFs have surpassed $15 billion since launch, signaling that institutional appetite remains robust despite market volatility. ETH treasury companies Meanwhile, Ethereum-focused Digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 17:47
AI Just Got Better at Counting Trees
This study evaluates TreeLearn, a deep-learning-based tree segmentation model trained on multi-domain forest point clouds. Results show that fine-tuning the model with both high- and low-resolution datasets (MLS, TLS, UAV) significantly improves instance segmentation performance and generalization across forest types. The findings highlight the importance of diverse, labeled training data to develop AI models capable of accurately mapping trees in varying environments—laying groundwork for scalable, data-driven forest monitoring and management.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 15:00
Taming Video Processing Chaos with Domain-Driven Design in Symfony
Modern app starts simple, then the business logic grows, gets tangled in the infrastructure, and before you know it, you’re wrestling an unmaintainable monolith.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 12:40
5 Questions Your Cloud Security Audit Should Actually Answer
Most cloud security audits answer the wrong questions. They focus on whether your setup matches a checklist rather than whether your security actually works.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 11:59
The Dark Side of GPT: How NLP Tools Are Being Used for Phishing, Scams, and Misinformation
Explore how GPT and NLP tools are fueling phishing, scams, and misinformation.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 11:46
