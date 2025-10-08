Bitcoin Plummets To $120,600: This Could Be The Next Support

The post Bitcoin Plummets To $120,600: This Could Be The Next Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has seen a pullback below the $121,000 mark in the past day. Here’s where the next support level could lie, according to on-chain data. Bitcoin Has Witnessed A Fast Plunge During The Last 24 Hours Bitcoin looked to be entering into an extended all-time high (ATH) exploration mode as it set multiple new records over the weekend and Monday, but the market has been delivered a Tuesday shock as the cryptocurrency has seen a quick crash back below $121,000. Compared to the new ATH around $126,200, Bitcoin is now down more than 4%. The altcoins have also taken a hit during the past day, with many top coins even printing returns worse than the number one digital asset. 24-hour losses stand at 5% for Ethereum and 6% for XRP. BNB is the only cryptocurrency among the large caps that has managed a positive return of 5%. With Bitcoin now sliding down, one question naturally arises: how much lower can the asset go? While markets are unpredictable, there can still be some factors worth keeping an eye on. One such factor may be on-chain support clusters. BTC CBD Shows Support Cluster Around $117,000 In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has talked about how the Cost Basis Distribution (CBD) is looking for Bitcoin. The CBD is an indictor that tells us about how many tokens of the cryptocurrency were last acquired at the various spot price levels. Below is the chart for the metric shared by Glassnode. As displayed in the above graph, the $120,000 to $121,000 range, which the cryptocurrency is retesting right now, carries the cost basis of a thin amount of supply. In on-chain analysis, investor cost basis is considered an important topic because holders tend to react in a special manner whenever their…