2025-10-15 Wednesday

GiggleFund: Donated over 7,800 BNB to Giggle Academy

PANews reported on October 8th that GiggleFund announced on the X platform that it has donated over 7,800 BNB, valued at over $10 million, to Giggle Academy, a platform backed by Changpeng Zhao, to provide free, high-quality education for children worldwide. The funds were reportedly funded by the 5% transaction tax on GIGGLE, the meme token on the Bitcoin Scenario (BSC) blockchain.
PANews2025/10/08 16:40
Ripple (XRP) Crash Coming This Week? Analysts Warn Below $2.72 Risk

XRP trades near $2.85, testing key $2.72 support. Analysts warn of breakdown if it closes below $2.69, with $2.22 as next target.
CryptoPotato2025/10/08 16:26
The Cryptocurrency Tumble: Unraveling the Consecutive Liquidations

The cryptocurrency market recently witnessed a notable downturn characterized by swift sell-offs leading to a series of liquidations across various digital currencies. Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin were hit the hardest.Continue Reading:The Cryptocurrency Tumble: Unraveling the Consecutive Liquidations
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:15
As Ripple Soars 100% and Polkadot Rebounds, BullZilla’s $2,500 → $188K ROI Makes It One of the Best Altcoins to Buy Today

Ripple and Polkadot have long defined blockchain’s technical frontier. Ripple revolutionized cross-border payments; Polkadot re-engineered interoperability. Yet, a new Ethereum-born force, BullZilla, is emerging to challenge them both. Together, these three coins stand tall as the best altcoins to buy today, each representing a different evolution of blockchain purpose: regulated finance, open-source connectivity, and deflationary […]
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:15
Ethereum price eyes recovery as spot ETH ETFs record 7th straight day of inflows

Ethereum price is showing signs of resilience as institutional appetite returns.  Amidst a general market decline, Ethereum was down 5.3% over the last day, trading at $4,443 at the time of writing. Even with the decline, ETH is still up…
Crypto.news2025/10/08 16:06
ArtGis Finance Taps Niza Labs to Establish Pathways for Global RWA Ecosystem

ArtGis Finance and Niza Labs partnership aims to advance the worldwide trillion-dollar ecosystem of real-world assets (RWAs) in the Web3 sector.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 16:00
ArtGis Finance Taps Niza Labs to Establish Pathways for Global RWA Ecosystem

ArtGis Finance, a top platform merging Web3, RWAs, and DeFi, has partnered with Niza Labs, a Niza Global-based incubator and startup accelerator project. The partnership aims to advance the worldwide trillion-dollar ecosystem of real-world assets (RWAs) in the Web3 sector. As ArtGis Finance disclosed in its official press release, the development focuses on merging the globally regulated ecosystem of Niza Global with its compliant L2 infrastructure. Hence, the consumers can expect wide-scale adoption and innovation across the RWA market, with an effective, compliant, and scalable on-chain experience. ArtGis Finance x @nizalabsThis partnership bridges:🔹ArtGis’ compliant L2 infrastructure (5,000+ TPS, HK Type 4/9 licenses)🔹Niza’s global MSB & VASP network across 100+ countries🤝We’re building a trusted pathway for the trillion-dollar RWA era!🔗 https://t.co/HSROehoIQr pic.twitter.com/q5etRbUMIm— Artgis Finance (@ArtgisFinance) October 7, 2025 ArtGis Finance and Niza Labs Partner to Accelerate Worldwide RWA Sector The partnership between ArtGis Finance and Niza Labs is more than just a financial alignment. Thus, it denotes the start of an exclusive epoch of integration between international compliance and decentralized infrastructure across the broader RWA industry. At the moment, the RWA market accounts for a 38x expansion over the past 4 years while claiming the $1.9B mark. Keeping this in view, there is a great demand for compliant and reliable infrastructure in this landscape. Thus, ArtGis Finance offers a high-performance L2 ecosystem that has proudly achieved the milestone of 5K transactions per second (TPS). At the same time, it enables gas fees twenty times lower in comparison with the mainnet, bringing a robust technological spine. Simultaneously, the company runs under the Hong Kong-based Type 4/9 licenses while also having registration under a Cayman fund. Apart from that, Niza Labs also delivers a wide global accessibility and a powerful compliance forum. Getting support from the Niza Global ecosystem, with over 100,000 consumers across more than 100 jurisdictions, it holds several notable licenses. Therefore, the blend of the technical efficiency of ArtGis and the global compliance portfolio of Niza efficiently caters to the RWA market’s prominent challenge of lack of regulated and scalable deployment pathways. Empowering Developers with Liquidity-Rich and Compliant Framework According to ArtGis Finance, the partnership with Niza Labs is a crucial move to establish a global ecosystem driven by a compliant infrastructure. With this, the duo attempts to pave the way for the broad-level Web3 adoption while guaranteeing long-term sustainability. Ultimately, the development strengthens Web3 developers by assisting in innovation with the provision of a liquidity-rich and compliant framework.
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:00
21Shares reported that Solana generated more than $2.8B in annual revenue

21Shares reported that Solana generated more than $2.8B in annual revenue, surpassing Ethereum’s.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 15:54
Rezolve Ai Acquires Smartpay to Scale Tether‑Backed, Merchant‑Fee‑Free Digital Asset Payments

The post Rezolve Ai Acquires Smartpay to Scale Tether‑Backed, Merchant‑Fee‑Free Digital Asset Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) announced the acquisition of Smartpay, a digital-asset payments platform that processed over 19 million commercial transactions totaling more than $1 billion in the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2025. Rezolve said Smartpay’s live infrastructure across Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Angola immediately expands its payment reach in high-growth markets and provides a […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/rezolve-ai-acquires-smartpay-to-scale-tether%E2%80%91backed-merchant%E2%80%91fee%E2%80%91free-digital-asset-payments/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 15:49
Blockchain News: Swiss Regulator Investigates FIFA Blockchain Ticket Tokens

Swiss regulator investigates FIFA blockchain ticket tokens in a possible gambling breach of the sale of tickets to the World Cup 2026. A preliminary investigation into FIFA to determine the authenticity of their blockchain-based ticket tokens during the 2026 World Cup was initiated by the Swiss gambling regulator Gespa. The probe will be conducted to […] The post Blockchain News: Swiss Regulator Investigates FIFA Blockchain Ticket Tokens appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 15:45
