Web3 is open, transparent, and miserable to build on

Web3 is fond of declaring that everything is "on-chain." In theory, that should make development easier, faster, and more accessible than ever. In practice, it's a logistical nightmare. Summary Blockchain data is public but largely unusable — developers must build custom backends and patch unreliable tools instead of focusing on products. Unlike web2, where stable infrastructure (AWS, Stripe, Firebase) "just works," web3 forces teams to constantly rebuild basics, deterring serious companies. Enterprises avoid web3 because it lacks reliability, oversight, and plug-and-play tools — whitepapers don't replace service guarantees and monitoring. For web3 to scale, it must deliver boring-but-essential infrastructure: cross-chain standards, predictable services, and usability without sacrificing decentralization. Yes, blockchain data is technically public. But that doesn't make it usable. Most of it is stored in ways that are hard to search or interpret unless you already know exactly what you're looking for. As a result, developers often have to collect and organize that data themselves, working off-chain and relying on external services just to build basic features. Even with some tools available, many teams still end up building their own backend systems from scratch. That means spending time and money on infrastructure instead of improving the product. This isn't just inconvenient. It's a structural failure. And unless we fix it, web3 won't scale beyond tinkerers and ideologues. In web2, infrastructure doesn't get in the way In web2, the tools developers rely on (like AWS, Stripe, or Firebase) are stable and dependable. Developers don't have to worry about whether these services will work; they usually just do. If something goes wrong, it's rare enough to make headlines. The default expectation is simple: this will work as expected.…