2025-10-15 Wednesday

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Sounds Alarm on US Dollar Collapse, Pushes Bitcoin and Ethereum

‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Kiyosaki Sounds Alarm on US Dollar Collapse, Pushes Bitcoin and Ethereum

The post ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Kiyosaki Sounds Alarm on US Dollar Collapse, Pushes Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robert Kiyosaki, a famous business literature writer, best known for his best-selling work “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” is back at it, and by “it” we mean claims about the insufficiency of the U.S. dollar. For many months and even years, Kiyosaki has slammed the U.S. national currency and monetary policy of the Fed, calling the former fake and the latter incompetent. Many may see this as an act of catastrophizing, but there are many other opinions supportive of Robert Kiyosaki. In his view, holding cash in the bank is a guarantee of being left behind once fiat currencies devalue, while hard assets and decentralized networks act as true wealth preservation. Critics argue that he is exaggerating and pushing fear, but his consistency has gained him a loyal audience.  END of US Dollar? Adding to my gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum stack. Savers of US dollars are losers. Be a winner. Take care. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 8, 2025 His latest post once again questions the USD, but what attracted more attention is how he prepares to battle the biggest financial crisis since 1929. There is little to no surprise as the instruments are all the same: Bitcoin, gold, silver and Ethereum. Ethereum approved by Robert Kiyosaki Previously it was just metals and BTC, but in recent weeks, Kiyosaki started pushing Ethereum as well. Maybe it is the “digital oil” narrative that stuck to the altcoin, or maybe the tokenization trend, or even the bunch of Ethereum treasury companies that appeared en masse lately, but the fact is that “Rich Dad” Kiyosaki is also now on the ETH bandwagon. For years, he dismissed most altcoins, focusing only on Bitcoin as the “people’s money,” yet his current stance suggests he now views ETH as more than a speculative asset, seeing it as infrastructure for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 17:43
Happy Dam Removal Day! Why We Should Make This European Holiday Global

Happy Dam Removal Day! Why We Should Make This European Holiday Global

The post Happy Dam Removal Day! Why We Should Make This European Holiday Global appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Happy Dam Removal Day, the time to reflect on and celebrate the progress made in restoring our rivers and the critical biodiversity they support. To date, the damage from 9,003 European dams and weirs has been undone. The success of Dam Removal Europe in drawing global attention to this problem has led the good people at DamRemoval.eu to expand the holiday globally. I’m happy to support and endorse this action. Dams are outdated, futile, dangerous, and we should remove most of them while prohibiting the construction of new projects. The United States has removed more than 2,100 dams to date and plans to remove 30,000 by 2050. This is a bipartisan effort that is succeeding in the most contentious of political climates because it’s such a fundamental and important issue, like saving the bees. No one likes flooding or fish going extinct, dam collapses (1,243 emergency incidents or dam failures in the US), or dams running dry as is happening at the Hoover Dam. LAKE MEAD NRA, AZ – JULY 30: The Arizona Intake Towers (L) and Arizona Spillway at the Hoover Dam on July 30, 2007 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Arizona. Deforestation caused droughts make dams run dry. This trend has been observed worldwide, and it will only get worse. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images You can follow its water level in real time and see that it’s steadily declining, currently 170 feet below full pool capacity. Data from the US government shows that Lake Mead is at its lowest capacity since 1937, when it was in the process of being filled. Climate change is catching up and the conditions that (arguably) made dams useful a century ago no longer apply. I don’t expect the Hoover Dam to be dismantled any time soon, but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 17:30
ChainAware.ai and Novastro Unite for Secure and Transparent RWA Transactions

ChainAware.ai and Novastro Unite for Secure and Transparent RWA Transactions

ChainAware.ai and Novastro enhancing RWA transparency via AI-powered wallet analytics and cross-chain interoperability for secure and scalable transactions.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 17:30
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Price Edges Closer To $5,000 As New Crypto Investors Bet Big On Remittix

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Price Edges Closer To $5,000 As New Crypto Investors Bet Big On Remittix

Ethereum nears $5K resistance, while Remittix rises with $27.2M raised, 676M tokens sold, and crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries, drawing 100x presale hype.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 17:20
QCP: The signal remains unchanged. As the dollar's strength fades, consider buying Bitcoin on dips.

QCP: The signal remains unchanged. As the dollar's strength fades, consider buying Bitcoin on dips.

PANews reported on October 8th that QCP published an analysis stating that the US government shutdown, which has halted the release of key government data and concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence, has led to increased safe-haven demand, pushing gold prices above $4,000, while artificial intelligence stocks, facing overvalued valuations, have seen profit-taking. The signal remains unchanged, and with the dollar's strength fading, it may be worth considering buying gold and Bitcoin on dips and preparing for volatility caused by data gaps.
PANews2025/10/08 17:18
Tether Gold Market Cap Surpasses $1.5 Billion Amid Gold Surge

Tether Gold Market Cap Surpasses $1.5 Billion Amid Gold Surge

The post Tether Gold Market Cap Surpasses $1.5 Billion Amid Gold Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The market cap of Tether Gold (XAUT) reaches a new peak. Reflects rising demand for tokenized gold assets. XAUT’s growth parallels broader gold price increases. The market capitalization of Tether Gold (XAUT) has reached a record $1.5 billion, aligned with rising gold prices, reports CoinGecko. This milestone highlights increasing interest in tokenized gold as a hedge against economic fluctuations, impacting XAUT and similar assets. Tether Gold Hits $1.5 Billion Market Capitalization Tether Gold’s market capitalization expanded to a landmark $1.5 billion, fueled by climbing gold prices. Tokenized gold is attracting attention as a stable alternative, with the XAUT token, fully backed by LBMA-certified gold. The rise in XAUT’s valuation underlines its relevance. As traditional gold gains favor as a refuge, the digital asset mirrors this demand, providing investors seamless on-chain access to bullion. According to the Tether Gold Official Website, “All physical gold that backs XAUt tokens can be tracked on our website.” Despite crossing this significant threshold, Tether leadership remains silent, leaving market analysts to infer rising confidence in asset-backed digital currencies amid economic uncertainties. Surging Gold Demand Drives Tokenized Asset Growth Did you know? Similar surges in tokenized gold instruments were observed during past economic volatilities, affirming their use as safe havens when traditional markets waver. According to CoinMarketCap, Tether Gold (XAUT) currently trades at $4,047.53, with its market cap reported at $997.81 million. The 24-hour trading volume is $142.48 million, marking a 20.93% increase, underlining rising interest. These figures highlight XAUT’s growth alongside physical gold’s appeal. Tether Gold(XAUt), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:54 UTC on October 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that Tether Gold’s market strength reaffirms the utility of asset-backed digital currencies. As regulations evolve, XAUT’s transparency and liquidity establish it as a key player in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 17:14
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $421 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $421 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on October 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$421 million yesterday (October 7, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$438 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$14.38 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$5.4828 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.544 billion. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$25.7019 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.815 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.848 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.67%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$15.023 billion.
PANews2025/10/08 17:05
$48B in leverage at risk – Will Bitcoin hold the $117K line?

$48B in leverage at risk – Will Bitcoin hold the $117K line?

Key support levels could decide whether this is a breakout or just a fakeout.
Coinstats2025/10/08 17:00
Ripple's Struggle: XRP's Persistent Lag Behind Bitcoin

Ripple’s Struggle: XRP’s Persistent Lag Behind Bitcoin

The post Ripple’s Struggle: XRP’s Persistent Lag Behind Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent trends in Ripple‘s XRP show a troubling pattern as the cryptocurrency consistently trails Bitcoin, reflecting “lower highs” in its price behavior. This indicates waning enthusiasm among buyers, creating concerns about vulnerability if Bitcoin faces a downturn. Continue Reading:Ripple’s Struggle: XRP’s Persistent Lag Behind Bitcoin Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ripples-struggle-xrps-persistent-lag-behind-bitcoin
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:49
Bitcoin, Stocks, Gold – Here's How BlockchainFX Unifies Every Asset Class

Bitcoin, Stocks, Gold – Here’s How BlockchainFX Unifies Every Asset Class

The post Bitcoin, Stocks, Gold – Here’s How BlockchainFX Unifies Every Asset Class appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlockchainFX combines Bitcoin, stocks, gold, forex, commodities, bonds, ETFs, options, futures, and indices on one platform. Users can trade 500+ assets without switching between crypto exchanges, stock brokers, or commodity platforms. The system executes instant swaps between Bitcoin and Apple shares or gold futures through single clicks. The ongoing presale at $0.026 has raised $8.5 million from 12,000+ participants. BlockchainFX integrates cryptocurrency, traditional stocks, and precious metals trading through one interface that eliminates multiple platform management. Users can buy Bitcoin, purchase Tesla shares, and trade gold futures from the same dashboard without separate account setups or fund transfers between platforms. The platform covers coins including Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum. It also covers stocks from major exchanges including stocks of Tesla, Microsoft, and Apple. Precious metals trading includes gold, silver, and futures and investments in oil, agricultural produce, and gas. Forex exchanges also have major currency pairs of GBP/JPY and currencies of emerging nations. Trading of bonds comprises Treasury bonds, corporate loans, and government bonds. ETF access includes sector funds, international exposure, and commodity tracking funds. Options and futures contracts span all supported asset classes, providing advanced trading strategies across crypto and traditional markets. CFD trading offers leveraged exposure to various assets without direct ownership requirements. Account setup requires one KYC process covering all asset types instead of separate verification for each platform. Fund management works through unified deposits that provide buying power across crypto, stocks, commodities, and forex simultaneously. Instant Execution Between Bitcoin and Traditional Assets BlockchainFX executes trades across all asset classes in seconds without blockchain confirmation delays or inter-platform transfers. Users can rotate Bitcoin profits into defensive stock positions or hedge Ethereum holdings with gold futures through immediate execution. Cross-asset swapping happens at consistent speeds regardless of market type. Moving from Bitcoin to Apple shares takes the same…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:45
