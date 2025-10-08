Strategy ranks fifth among US corporate treasuries

Strategy Inc. is now ranked fifth among U.S. corporations with the largest Bitcoin holdings, with holdings of approximately $80 billion. The firm released a chart showing how its Bitcoin reserves compare to the cash holdings of major players, including Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. Its $80 billion Bitcoin trove puts it just behind these top four corporations by total treasury size and ahead of firms such as NVIDIA, Apple, Meta, and Tesla in cash and short-term holdings. Strategy's crypto holdings were valued at $73.21 billion in Q3 According to Strategy's latest SEC filing, its Bitcoin holdings totalled 640,031 tokens, worth $47.35 billion, as of October 5. The company refrained from buying more Bitcoin between September 29 and October 5, keeping the average cost basis at $73,983 per BTC. The firm's digital asset holdings were valued at $73.21 billion as of September 30, with a third-quarter fair value gain of $3.9 billion — one of the largest unrealised gains in its history. Ideally, Bitcoin's strong performance in Q3 2025 fueled the appreciation. Strategy also recorded a $1.12 billion deferred tax expense tied to the accounting impact of its large exposure to Bitcoin. However, during the week ended September 22-28, 2025, Strategy sold 101,713 Series A Preferred STRF for net proceeds of $11.3 million, representing a notional holding worth $10.2 million. About $1.72 billion of STRF shares went unsold on the last day of July. For the same period, the company also sold 5,000 STRD shares for a total net gain of $0.4 million on proceeds of $0.5 million. The firm had an additional $4.15 billion worth of STRD stock remaining for sale. Strategy raised the annual cap of its security program to $2 million. Strategy's board voted to boost Michael J. Saylor's annual security spending limit to $2 million from…