2025-10-15 Wednesday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Mutuum Finance Crypto Price Prediction: Projecting The Price Of MUTM 3 Years Into The Future

Mutuum Finance Crypto Price Prediction: Projecting The Price Of MUTM 3 Years Into The Future

The post Mutuum Finance Crypto Price Prediction: Projecting The Price Of MUTM 3 Years Into The Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors scrutinize every crypto price prediction these days, especially for emerging tokens like Mutuum Finance (MUTM). This best crypto to buy now has raised $16,900,000 since its presale began, drawing 16,800 holders. Phase 6 of 11 phases now fills 60%, with tokens priced at $0.035 a 250% rise from phase one’s $0.01.  Moreover, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) advances its lending and borrowing protocol, targeting V1 on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. Consequently, experts project MUTM reaching $1.25 by 2028, fueled by DeFi adoption and protocol utility.  Furthermore, this trajectory mirrors past surges, yet positions Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for steadier growth amid crypto prices volatility. Phase 6 Accelerates Presale Momentum Mutuum Finance (MUTM) sustains strong demand as phase 6 progresses. Teams report 60% completion in this stage of 11 total phases. Holders now total 16,800, up from earlier rounds. In addition, the current $0.035 price reflects a 3.5x gain over phase one’s entry. Consequently, buyers secure tokens at this level before phase 7 opens with a 14.3% jump to $0.04. Phase 6 sells out rapidly, narrowing windows for affordable access. Thus, opportunities to acquire MUTM dwindle fast. Launch approaches at $0.06, promising current investors a 371% return post-listing. Moreover, this yield stems directly from tokenomics design, rewarding early participation. Protocol Builds Secure Lending Core Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has unveiled its lending and borrowing protocol details. Developers integrate core features like liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and liquidator bots. Initial support covers ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, or collateral. Furthermore, the team has finalized a Certik audit, earning a 90/100 token score for robust security. In parallel, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) launched a Bug Bounty Program with CertiK. Rewards total $50,000 USDT across four tiers—critical, major, minor, low—ensuring vulnerabilities face swift fixes. Consequently, this bolsters trust in the platform’s integrity. Additionally, a new…
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0010212-3.47%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11862+2.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016834+33.90%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:43
Partager
Crypto Takes a Breather: Bitcoin Dips to $121K as Profit-Taking & Politics Collide

Crypto Takes a Breather: Bitcoin Dips to $121K as Profit-Taking & Politics Collide

Your daily access to the backroom
Partager
Blockhead2025/10/08 16:29
Partager
Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Update Crypto Regulations

Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Update Crypto Regulations

The post Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Update Crypto Regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The SFC and HKMA updated regulations affecting crypto intermediaries. Regulatory changes enhance staking and stablecoin services. Market anticipates increased interest in regulated crypto investments. Hong Kong’s SFC and HKMA issued a joint circular on September 30th, updating virtual asset-related activities regulations for intermediaries, including relaxed rules and new guidance on stablecoins. These changes facilitate market development while increasing regulatory clarity, particularly enabling intermediaries to offer staking services under specified conditions. Hong Kong’s Regulatory Changes Encourage Staking and Stablecoins The joint circular issued by the HKMA and SFC on September 30th aims to boost market development while maintaining investor protections. Regulations now permit intermediaries to facilitate client staking and off-platform trading through licensed venues. The directive specifically allows virtual asset fund activities without classifying them as trading services. Immediate implications include enhanced regulatory clarity for licensed entities. Staking services become accessible to clients through segregated accounts, with requisite risk disclosures. Furthermore, intermediaries can now facilitate off-platform trades for virtual assets, offering more depth in fund structuring. Reactions from major exchanges and custodians suggest heightened interest in regulated crypto offerings. Representatives from HKMA affirm the move as harmonizing local market dynamics with a broader global crypto environment. However, no direct statements from protocol leaders, such as Vitalik Buterin, have been recorded post-circular. “The SFC and HKMA jointly introduce refinements and relaxations to requirements with a view to facilitating market development while adhering to investor protection.” — HKMA Official Statement, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ethereum Price Fluctuations Amidst Regulatory Harmonization Did you know? The latest update by Hong Kong’s regulators aligns with previous efforts in June 2023 to position the city as a digital asset hub, mirroring past initiatives in Japan and Singapore. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,458.93, with a market cap of approximately $538.21 billion, reflecting a 4.65% decrease…
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00816+11.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016834+33.90%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0.8226-3.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:20
Partager
Solana Generated $2.85 Billion in Annual Revenue — 220x Growth in Just Two Years

Solana Generated $2.85 Billion in Annual Revenue — 220x Growth in Just Two Years

The Solana network generated more than $2.85 billion in revenue between October 2024 and September 2025, this follows the 21shares report. Experts noted that the network’s revenue sources were DeFi protocols, memcoins, DePIN solutions, AI applications and trading tools. The highest monthly figure was $616 million in January 2025. It was mainly driven by memcoins, […] Сообщение Solana Generated $2.85 Billion in Annual Revenue — 220x Growth in Just Two Years появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Moonveil
MORE$0.02409-2.74%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001182-8.79%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08303-5.02%
Partager
Incrypted2025/10/08 16:19
Partager
Analist waarschuwt voor daling Bitcoin koers, optimistisch over Sui en Sei

Analist waarschuwt voor daling Bitcoin koers, optimistisch over Sui en Sei

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Een veelgevolgde crypto-analist waarschuwt dat de opmars van Bitcoin en Ethereum op korte termijn kan stuiten op stevige weerstand. Tegelijkertijd ziet hij juist kansen bij de kleinere munten Sui en Sei. Dat blijkt uit nieuwe analyses van handelaar Ali Martinez, die ruim 159.000 volgers heeft op het platform X. A spike in profit-taking could be starting as the TD Sequential flashes a sell signal on Bitcoin $BTC. pic.twitter.com/lNN7w2xTMq — Ali (@ali_charts) October 6, 2025 Martinez waarschuwt voor Bitcoin en Ethereum Volgens Martinez geeft de zogenoemde TD Sequential indicator aan dat er een risico is op trendomslag bij zowel Bitcoin als Ethereum. Deze technische indicator kijkt naar de volgorde van prijspatronen in de markt en wordt vaak gebruikt om momenten van uitputting te herkennen. TD Sequential just flashed a sell signal at a key resistance. A rejection here could send Ethereum $ETH to $4,100 or even $3,780. pic.twitter.com/HBsBEUDQtu — Ali (@ali_charts) October 6, 2025 Martinez schrijft dat er bij Bitcoin mogelijk een fase van winstnemingen begint. De koers van de grootste cryptomunt ter wereld stond dinsdagochtend rond 121.500 dollar, een daling van ruim 3 procent in 24 uur. “Een verkoopsignaal is zichtbaar,” aldus Martinez. Hij verwacht dat handelaren winst zullen veiligstellen na de forse stijgingen van de afgelopen weken. Ethereum toont vergelijkbaar beeld Ethereum, de op een na grootste munt, laat volgens de analist een vergelijkbaar beeld zien. Ook daar gaf de indicator een verkoopsignaal af. Ethereum handelde rond 4478 dollar, ruim 5 procent lager dan een dag eerder. Volgens Martinez kan de munt, afhankelijk van hoe sterk de afwijzing bij het huidige koersniveau wordt, terugvallen naar 4100 of zelfs 3780 dollar. Dat zou een forse correctie betekenen na de rally van de afgelopen maanden. Naast de waarschuwingen voor de grote munten, kijkt Martinez ook naar twee zogenoemde layer 1 blockchains. Dat zijn netwerken waarop andere toepassingen gebouwd kunnen worden, vergelijkbaar met Ethereum zelf. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Analist waarschuwt voor daling Bitcoin koers, optimistisch over Sui en Sei document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Opvallend positief over Sui en Sei Over Sui, een project dat pas sinds 2023 actief is, is de analist opvallend positief. Hij stelt dat de munt zich in een accumulatiefase bevindt. Dat betekent dat beleggers de munt langzaam blijven kopen, vaak een voorbode van een grotere koersbeweging. “Dit is de zone om te laden voor de doorbraak naar 7 dollar,” schrijft hij. Op dit moment staat de koers van Sui rond 3,46 dollar, een daling van bijna 6 procent in één dag. Toch denkt Martinez dat dit juist een koopmoment kan zijn voor beleggers met geduld. The accumulation phase for $SUI looks nearly complete. This is the zone to load up before the breakout to $7! pic.twitter.com/GuSwB5HSDt — Ali (@ali_charts) October 6, 2025 Ook Sei krijgt van hem aandacht. Deze munt noteerde rond 0,28 dollar, eveneens met een verlies van 6 procent in 24 uur. Toch ziet de analist een duidelijke kans: “Slaap niet op Sei. Een uitbraak naar 0,90 dollar is in de maak.” Don’t sleep on $SEI. A breakout to $0.90 is brewing right now! pic.twitter.com/U5SggmNrVB — Ali (@ali_charts) October 6, 2025 De uitspraken van Martinez komen op een moment dat de cryptomarkt na een periode van recordkoersen iets gas terugneemt. Bitcoin bereikte eerder deze maand nog een hoogste punt boven 126.000 dollar, terwijl Ethereum de grens van 4600 dollar aantikte. Volgens marktkenners is een periode van consolidatie niet ongebruikelijk na zulke snelle stijgingen. Gemend sentiment onder beleggers Toch blijft het sentiment onder beleggers gemengd. Enerzijds zijn er zorgen dat winstnemingen en technische signalen op korte termijn voor correcties kunnen zorgen. Anderzijds blijft de belangstelling groot voor nieuwe projecten die kans maken om zich naast de gevestigde orde te plaatsen. Sui en Sei worden daarbij genoemd als mogelijke groeiers in de komende maanden. Voorlopig blijft de markt afhankelijk van een mix van technische signalen, macro-economische ontwikkelingen en beleggerssentiment. Of de waarschuwingen van Martinez werkelijkheid worden, zal de komende weken duidelijk worden. Crypto marktinzichten 10xResearch - insights in de cryptomarkt Jarenlange expertise in markt onderzoek en technische insights Data gebaseerd op meer dan 50 trading algoritmes Meest recente en accurate marktanalyses 10xResearch review Registreer op 10xResearch Het bericht Analist waarschuwt voor daling Bitcoin koers, optimistisch over Sui en Sei is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
SUI
SUI$2.8339-1.10%
SEI
SEI$0.225-2.08%
Wink
LIKE$0.007529-1.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:16
Partager
Polymarket vs. Kalshi: $2B NYSE push signals ‘regime change’

Polymarket vs. Kalshi: $2B NYSE push signals ‘regime change’

Polymarket's market dominance has dropped by half since 2024 U.S elections.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02738-2.49%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185866+3.82%
Union
U$0.006901-3.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:15
Partager
S&P Launches Digital Markets 50 Crypto Index

S&P Launches Digital Markets 50 Crypto Index

The post S&P Launches Digital Markets 50 Crypto Index appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. S&P Global plans to launch a new benchmark index that tracks a wide range of digital assets and blockchain-related companies, signaling growing recognition of the crypto sector within traditional finance. The S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, created in partnership with tokenization company Dinari, includes 15 cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of at least $300 million and 35 publicly traded companies in the sector with a market cap of at least $100 million, S&P announced Tuesday. Constituents have not yet been published, but no single component will exceed 5% of the index. Some of the sector’s biggest companies include Bitcoin treasury company Strategy (MSTR), crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) and Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (RIOT). A selection of crypto and blockchain-related stocks spanning Bitcoin mining, exchanges and payment platforms. Source: Barchart Cameron Drinkwater, chief product and operations officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said the growth of the digital asset ecosystem has moved crypto “from the margins into a more established role in global markets.” While indexes are not directly investable, they are key benchmarks for tracking market performance and often underpin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other investment products. Dinari plans to issue a tokenized version of the index, known as a “dShare,” which would allow investors to gain direct exposure. The investable version is expected to launch by the end of 2025. Related: Crypto mining, treasury stocks strike gold as Bitcoin booms Indexing signals next wave of crypto recognition One of the key implications of S&P’s move into crypto indexing is the potential for passive ETFs to one day track the performance of the Digital Markets 50 Index, much like traditional index funds mirror equity benchmarks. For example, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF tracks the S&P 500, allowing investors to gain broad market exposure through a single product. Several crypto index…
PoP Planet
P$0.08101-20.90%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.912-0.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016834+33.90%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:10
Partager
Cloud Mining Emerges as Key Profit Model for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP Holders Amid U.S. Power Shortage

Cloud Mining Emerges as Key Profit Model for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP Holders Amid U.S. Power Shortage

In the world of crypto, sharp, short-term swings have become the norm. There have been countless fits and starts of growth with Bitcoin (BTC) followed by equally numerous retracements, along with Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL). As a retail investor, the “buy and hold” strategy could also be exciting yet nervous: [...] The post Cloud Mining Emerges as Key Profit Model for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP Holders Amid U.S. Power Shortage appeared first on Blockonomi.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15663-9.49%
XRP
XRP$2.5102-3.23%
Union
U$0.006901-3.06%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/10/08 15:59
Partager
SEC Intends to Introduce a Special Regulatory Regime for Crypto Innovation by the End of the Year

SEC Intends to Introduce a Special Regulatory Regime for Crypto Innovation by the End of the Year

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to develop formal rules for the crypto industry, including the so-called “innovation exception”. About it writes CoinDesk with reference to statements of the Chairman of the agency Paul Atkins. He noted that despite the difficulties associated with the government shutdown, the SEC intends to begin rulemaking […] Сообщение SEC Intends to Introduce a Special Regulatory Regime for Crypto Innovation by the End of the Year появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Partager
Incrypted2025/10/08 15:54
Partager
BlackRock acquires $437.5M of Ethereum

BlackRock acquires $437.5M of Ethereum

The post BlackRock acquires $437.5M of Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BlackRock made a large purchase of $437.5 million worth of Ethereum on Oct. 7. The acquisition was executed through BlackRock’s spot ETF vehicle, emphasizing the rising role of ETFs in crypto markets. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, acquired $437.5 million worth of Ethereum on Tuesday. The massive purchase demonstrates continued institutional accumulation of the digital asset through the firm’s spot ETF vehicle. BlackRock has maintained strategic purchases of Ethereum via its spot ETF, reflecting growing institutional confidence in the asset as a core component of diversified portfolios. The acquisition tightens Ethereum supply. The purchase aligns with BlackRock’s expansion into regulated crypto products, enhancing accessibility for traditional investors through ETF structures. Ethereum serves as a preferred settlement layer for institutional investments due to its liquidity and security features. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/blackrock-acquires-437m-ethereum/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016834+33.90%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.0593+2.08%
Octavia
VIA$0.0145-9.37%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 15:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Monad rolls out MON airdrop after aggressive sybil purge

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Aster Analysts Forecast Hopium-Fueled Pump Ahead of Airdrop

Cardano (ADA) Expected to Deliver 10x ROI By 2026, But This DeFi Coin Might be the Next 100x Crypto

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate