2025-10-15 Wednesday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
GiggleFund: Donated over 7,800 BNB to Giggle Academy

GiggleFund: Donated over 7,800 BNB to Giggle Academy

PANews reported on October 8th that GiggleFund announced on the X platform that it has donated over 7,800 BNB, valued at over $10 million, to Giggle Academy, a platform backed by Changpeng Zhao, to provide free, high-quality education for children worldwide. The funds were reportedly funded by the 5% transaction tax on GIGGLE, the meme token on the Bitcoin Scenario (BSC) blockchain.
Binance Coin
BNB$1.212,19-5,06%
Giggle Fund
GIGGLE$126,74-4,37%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,0001055+1,34%
Partager
PANews2025/10/08 16:40
Partager
Nansen and Sui Network Unite to Accelerate Onchain Intelligence for 2M+ Users

Nansen and Sui Network Unite to Accelerate Onchain Intelligence for 2M+ Users

Nansen has just formed a partnership with Sui Network. It enables the on-chain analytics capabilities of Nansen to be utilized by more than two million users.
SUI
SUI$2,8272-1,50%
Unite
UNITE$0,0002834-0,80%
Moonveil
MORE$0,024-3,03%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 16:30
Partager
Ethereum price steadies as spot ETH ETFs see $421M inflows

Ethereum price steadies as spot ETH ETFs see $421M inflows

The post Ethereum price steadies as spot ETH ETFs see $421M inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum price is showing signs of resilience as institutional appetite returns.  Summary U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs logged $421M in inflows on Oct. 7, marking seven consecutive days of positive flows. Exchange reserves have fallen to a three-year low of 17.4M ETH, amplified by corporate holdings and EIP-1559 burns. ETH trades near $4,450, consolidating above support with RSI at 53, hinting at a possible retest of $4,900–$5,000 if momentum builds. Amidst a general market decline, Ethereum was down 5.3% over the last day, trading at $4,443 at the time of writing. Even with the decline, ETH is still up 7% for the week and 3.4% for the month, and it is just 10% below its peak of $4,946 on Aug. 24. The token has had moderate volatility over the last seven days, ranging from $4,133 to $4,748. Rather than a trend reversal, this points to a period of consolidation. Trading activity has increased with 24-hour spot volume at $51.9 billion, up 27% from the previous day. According to Coinglass data, Ethereum (ETH) futures volume rose 54% to $124.2 billion, while open interest fell 5.5% to $60.3 billion. The decline in open interest, indicates that leveraged positions were flushed out, which is often a precursor to renewed price stability. Spot ETH ETF inflows could drive momentum Spot Ethereum ETFs are still drawing consistent inflows. SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $420 million on Oct. 7, the seventh day in a row of positive activity., The combined assets of the spot Ethereum ETFs now exceed $30 billion, with inflows totaling $803 million in the past month. Despite short-term volatility, these inflows indicate that institutional confidence in Ethereum has remained strong. Constant demand for ETFs helps absorb circulating supply and mitigate negative movements. As institutional exposure increases, analysts predict that if the trend continues through October, it may help a medium-term price…
Ethereum
ETH$4.103,58-1,81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016838+33,99%
Union
U$0,00692-2,68%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:17
Partager
Ethereum price eyes recovery as spot ETH ETFs record 7th straight day of inflows

Ethereum price eyes recovery as spot ETH ETFs record 7th straight day of inflows

Ethereum price is showing signs of resilience as institutional appetite returns.  Amidst a general market decline, Ethereum was down 5.3% over the last day, trading at $4,443 at the time of writing. Even with the decline, ETH is still up…
Ethereum
ETH$4.103,58-1,81%
4
4$0,16847-6,31%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/10/08 16:06
Partager
Why Cathie Wood Just Invested Millions in Tokenization Platform Securitize

Why Cathie Wood Just Invested Millions in Tokenization Platform Securitize

TLDR Cathie Wood’s ARK Venture Fund invested approximately $10 million in tokenization platform Securitize, representing 3.25% of the fund’s assets Securitize is the world’s leading real-world asset tokenization platform with over $4 billion in tokenized securities The investment makes Securitize the eighth largest position in ARK’s venture fund, which manages $325.3 million in net assets [...] The post Why Cathie Wood Just Invested Millions in Tokenization Platform Securitize appeared first on CoinCentral.
WHY
WHY$0,00000002256+1,80%
ARK
ARK$0,3613-4,74%
FUND
FUND$0,0139+0,50%
Partager
Coincentral2025/10/08 16:02
Partager
Can This “Nice” Dogecoin Pattern Take DOGE to $0.29?

Can This “Nice” Dogecoin Pattern Take DOGE to $0.29?

An analyst on X, Trader Tardigrade, has caught a nice pattern on the Dogecoin chart that could potentially lead to higher prices. Notably, this pattern shows up at a time when the price action of Dogecoin is trending downward.Visit Website
Overtake
TAKE$0,32228+7,98%
DOGE
DOGE$0,20325-4,16%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0,0000599-19,38%
Partager
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:00
Partager
ArtGis Finance Taps Niza Labs to Establish Pathways for Global RWA Ecosystem

ArtGis Finance Taps Niza Labs to Establish Pathways for Global RWA Ecosystem

ArtGis Finance and Niza Labs partnership aims to advance the worldwide trillion-dollar ecosystem of real-world assets (RWAs) in the Web3 sector.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,0010215-3,44%
Niza
NIZA$0,10621-6,15%
Allo
RWA$0,005958-3,13%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 16:00
Partager
ArtGis Finance Taps Niza Labs to Establish Pathways for Global RWA Ecosystem

ArtGis Finance Taps Niza Labs to Establish Pathways for Global RWA Ecosystem

ArtGis Finance, a top platform merging Web3, RWAs, and DeFi, has partnered with Niza Labs, a Niza Global-based incubator and startup accelerator project. The partnership aims to advance the worldwide trillion-dollar ecosystem of real-world assets (RWAs) in the Web3 sector. As ArtGis Finance disclosed in its official press release, the development focuses on merging the globally regulated ecosystem of Niza Global with its compliant L2 infrastructure. Hence, the consumers can expect wide-scale adoption and innovation across the RWA market, with an effective, compliant, and scalable on-chain experience. ArtGis Finance x @nizalabsThis partnership bridges:🔹ArtGis’ compliant L2 infrastructure (5,000+ TPS, HK Type 4/9 licenses)🔹Niza’s global MSB & VASP network across 100+ countries🤝We’re building a trusted pathway for the trillion-dollar RWA era!🔗 https://t.co/HSROehoIQr pic.twitter.com/q5etRbUMIm— Artgis Finance (@ArtgisFinance) October 7, 2025 ArtGis Finance and Niza Labs Partner to Accelerate Worldwide RWA Sector The partnership between ArtGis Finance and Niza Labs is more than just a financial alignment. Thus, it denotes the start of an exclusive epoch of integration between international compliance and decentralized infrastructure across the broader RWA industry. At the moment, the RWA market accounts for a 38x expansion over the past 4 years while claiming the $1.9B mark. Keeping this in view, there is a great demand for compliant and reliable infrastructure in this landscape. Thus, ArtGis Finance offers a high-performance L2 ecosystem that has proudly achieved the milestone of 5K transactions per second (TPS). At the same time, it enables gas fees twenty times lower in comparison with the mainnet, bringing a robust technological spine. Simultaneously, the company runs under the Hong Kong-based Type 4/9 licenses while also having registration under a Cayman fund. Apart from that, Niza Labs also delivers a wide global accessibility and a powerful compliance forum. Getting support from the Niza Global ecosystem, with over 100,000 consumers across more than 100 jurisdictions, it holds several notable licenses. Therefore, the blend of the technical efficiency of ArtGis and the global compliance portfolio of Niza efficiently caters to the RWA market’s prominent challenge of lack of regulated and scalable deployment pathways. Empowering Developers with Liquidity-Rich and Compliant Framework According to ArtGis Finance, the partnership with Niza Labs is a crucial move to establish a global ecosystem driven by a compliant infrastructure. With this, the duo attempts to pave the way for the broad-level Web3 adoption while guaranteeing long-term sustainability. Ultimately, the development strengthens Web3 developers by assisting in innovation with the provision of a liquidity-rich and compliant framework.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,0010215-3,44%
Niza
NIZA$0,10621-6,15%
Allo
RWA$0,005958-3,13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:00
Partager
Joint Circular from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Intermediaries are allowed to provide virtual asset pledge services

Joint Circular from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Intermediaries are allowed to provide virtual asset pledge services

PANews reported on October 8th that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) jointly issued the "Supplementary Joint Circular Regarding Virtual Asset-Related Activities of Intermediaries" on September 30th, updating the licensing or registration requirements for intermediaries. Based on market developments and industry feedback, the two authorities have optimized and relaxed some regulations and will subsequently issue guidance regarding designated stablecoin activities. The regulations clarify that intermediaries are allowed to provide staking services to their clients, but must operate through separate accounts such as licensed platforms and disclose risks. Licensed corporations and registered institutions may also provide off-platform trading services through licensed platforms. The regulations clarify that clients using virtual assets to subscribe for and redeem investment products, or subscribing to or redeeming virtual asset funds in kind, will not be considered providing virtual asset trading services. Intermediaries are required to provide advance notice, maintain legally compliant holdings of virtual assets, and comply with anti-money laundering regulations. The regulations clarify that intermediaries must ensure that their clients have sufficient net worth, and specifically that they must provide risk disclosure statements to clients regarding virtual asset futures contracts. These statements do not apply to clients who are institutional professional investors or qualified corporate professional investors.
CyberKongz
KONG$0,00816+11,02%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0,8226-3,30%
MAY
MAY$0,03033-2,53%
Partager
PANews2025/10/08 15:49
Partager
Rezolve Ai Acquires Smartpay to Scale Tether‑Backed, Merchant‑Fee‑Free Digital Asset Payments

Rezolve Ai Acquires Smartpay to Scale Tether‑Backed, Merchant‑Fee‑Free Digital Asset Payments

The post Rezolve Ai Acquires Smartpay to Scale Tether‑Backed, Merchant‑Fee‑Free Digital Asset Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) announced the acquisition of Smartpay, a digital-asset payments platform that processed over 19 million commercial transactions totaling more than $1 billion in the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2025. Rezolve said Smartpay’s live infrastructure across Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Angola immediately expands its payment reach in high-growth markets and provides a […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/rezolve-ai-acquires-smartpay-to-scale-tether%E2%80%91backed-merchant%E2%80%91fee%E2%80%91free-digital-asset-payments/
Sleepless AI
AI$0,08302-5,01%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,0001055+1,34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016838+33,99%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 15:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Monad rolls out MON airdrop after aggressive sybil purge

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Aster Analysts Forecast Hopium-Fueled Pump Ahead of Airdrop

Cardano (ADA) Expected to Deliver 10x ROI By 2026, But This DeFi Coin Might be the Next 100x Crypto

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate