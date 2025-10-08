2025-10-15 Wednesday

Swedish MP Pushes to Make Bitcoin Tax-Free for Daily Use

The post Swedish MP Pushes to Make Bitcoin Tax-Free for Daily Use appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Swedish MP Rickard Nordin has officially proposed removing capital gains taxes on Bitcoin to promote everyday use. His suggestion aims to encourage more people to pay with Bitcoin for regular transactions. The proposal emphasizes the benefits of using Bitcoin as a store of value and a medium of exchange. If accepted, it could mark a …
CoinPedia2025/10/08 15:38
The DEX transaction volume on the BSC chain exceeded US$6.05 billion in the past 24 hours, and the on-chain transaction fees reached US$5.57 million

PANews reported on October 8 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, BSC once again led the market. In the past 24 hours, the transaction volume of decentralized exchanges exceeded US$6.05 billion, and the on-chain transaction fees reached US$5.57 million. These two data ranked first among all public chains.
PANews2025/10/08 15:36
Live: Why Is Crypto Market Crashing on Oct. 8?

The post Live: Why Is Crypto Market Crashing on Oct. 8? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has experienced a sharp downturn today, on Oct. 8. The total market capitalization fell to $4.16 trillion, which means that it declined by more than 2% over the past 24 hours. Let’s explore other important crypto market updates! next Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Cryptocurrency News, News Julia is an experienced content writer. She works with various topics and business domains, including but not limited to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, AI, and software development. Her articles are regularly featured on reputable news websites and IT business portals. Currently, Julia is the Senior EU Editor at Coinspeaker. Julia Sakovich on X Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/live-why-crypto-market-crashing-oct-8/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 15:32
YZi Labs announces $1 billion Builders Fund to support BNB ecosystem founders

PANews reported on October 8th that according to official news, YZi Labs announced the establishment of a $1 billion Builder Fund to double down on its support for the BNB ecosystem, especially the founders on the BNB chain. By leveraging BNBChain's high-performance, low-cost infrastructure, builders can now access enhanced tools, funding, integrations, and a 460 million+ user ecosystem to drive real-world impact. The upcoming EASY Residency Season 2 in October: the last time to recruit the Most Valuable Builders (MVBs) dedicated to BNB-based innovations (transactions, RWA, AI, DeSci, DeFi, payments, wallets). The second season of EASY Residency will expand its business to New York, San Francisco, Dubai, and Singapore, aiming to create a highly engaging and immersive product shipping environment for builders.
PANews2025/10/08 15:20
From Beginner to Pro: Why Every Crypto Investor Starts Cloud Mining with IDEAL Miner？

Cloud mining has become a highly promising investment opportunity in the cryptocurrency market by 2025, attracting millions of investors from all over the world. IDEAL Miner has become a global leader in the cloud mining sector thanks to its innovative technology and stable profits. Many cryptocurrency investors have recently flocked to the IDEAL Miner website, […] The post From Beginner to Pro: Why Every Crypto Investor Starts Cloud Mining with IDEAL Miner？ appeared first on Telegaon.
Coinstats2025/10/08 15:10
Analysis: Bitcoin's dominance rate rebounds, and the market focus is once again on mainstream assets

PANews reported on October 8th that according to an analysis released today by Matrixport, since Bitcoin's strong breakthrough in June 2023, which established a bull market, discussions about an "altcoin season" have continued to intensify. However, funds continue to concentrate in a few large-cap cryptocurrencies, and the overall market still shows significant structural differentiation. Recently, BNB has continued Ethereum's lead, becoming one of the few assets to stand out. However, overall, while most cryptocurrencies have rebounded significantly since their 2022 lows, market differentiation remains significant, limiting potential for follow-up gains. As the market's focus shifts back to mainstream assets, Bitcoin's dominance rate, which briefly dipped over the past two months due to the temporary strength of Ethereum and some altcoins, is now on the rise again. With this trend reversal, Bitcoin has once again become the core driving force of this cycle.
PANews2025/10/08 15:09
Crypto News Today: Party Like It ’99, Paul Tudor Jones Predicts Explosive Bull Run

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones predicts a booming bull market similar to 1999. He cautions that before the peak, it will be a tidal wave of AI and FOMO in the market. Billionaire hedge fund investor Paul Tudor Jones predicts a huge, blooming bull run in the financial markets, possibly as much as or more than […] The post Crypto News Today: Party Like It ’99, Paul Tudor Jones Predicts Explosive Bull Run appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 15:00
India debates stablecoins, fintech executives highlight risks

PANews reported on October 8th that, according to TECHINASIA, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged countries to prepare for stablecoins, reigniting the debate over digital currencies. At the 2025 Global Fintech Festival, Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Innovation Hub CEO Sahil Kini discussed the potential impact of programmable digital currencies on India's financial system. Rau stated that programmable currencies could improve efficiency and transparency by limiting the use of funds. Kini noted that India's central bank digital currency already supports payments based on specific uses, and that the Reserve Bank of India is piloting digital subsidies for targeted programs, but he also warned that stablecoins could weaken the central bank's control. Both executives emphasized that India's fintech infrastructure lays the foundation for the development of programmable currencies, while questioning the necessity of stablecoins given the rapid development of the local payment system.
PANews2025/10/08 14:57
Bitcoin’s Breakout: What I Learned From Today’s Market Movement

Bitcoin breakout signals emerge as BTC holds $125K. I share what smart money is doing and why the next rally could hit $148K soon.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/10/08 14:52
Institutional capital now dominates crypto

Hong Kim and Elliot Andrews stated that institutional investors are replacing retail traders in the crypto market’s dominance, as they spoke at the Token49 event in Singapore. They cited the rise of regulated investments, such as spot Bitcoin ETFs, which have attracted over $50 billion in inflows since their launch.  The Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Bitwise said the Bitcoin investor base has shifted from short-term retail speculation to sustained institutional allocation. He noted that the first year of Bitcoin ETFs saw about $30 billion of inflows, and he believes the momentum will continue. Kim says the launch of the Bitcoin ETFs was the ‘IPO moment’ for Bitcoin While speaking at the Token49 event in Singapore, Hong Kim, CTO and co-founder of Bitwise, noted that the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs marked what he described as ‘Bitcoin’s IPO moment’. He added that public companies, asset managers, and family offices took the stage and now dominate trading flows, which retail traders once dominated. He believes the new phase marks the maturity of the market and will create a sustainable demand that is less reactive to short-term price changes. SoSoValue data shows that the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs now hold a total net assets of $167.37 billion, which is roughly 6.78% of the total Bitcoin Market cap, and cumulative net inflows of $61.24 billion. Kim says the growth has been fueled by the growing presence of institutional investors, including traditional finance investors who are supported by favorable custody and compliance infrastructure.  Ethereum ETFs, on the other hand, have also recorded notable inflows, hitting all-time highs in August. U.S. ETH spot ETFs currently hold $30.86 billion in total net assets, representing approximately 5.67% of the Ethereum market cap. The fund also has cumulative net inflows of $15.02 billion since its launch. BlackRock’s iShare Ethereum Trust leads with a 3.33% share that is close to $18.14 billion in net assets, followed by Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust, with a 0.88% share representing $4.78 billion in net assets. For BTC, the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) holds a 1.04% share, representing $25.21 billion in net assets, followed by Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which holds a 0.88% share, representing $21.48 billion in net assets as of now. Kim says the custody question has largely been solved, citing regulated providers such as Coinase, Anchorage, and Fidelity. He also pointed out the recent clarification from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirming that state-chartered trusts now qualify as custodians. Aspen Digital CEO says clients want risk-adjusted performance According to Elliot Andrews, CEO of Aspen Digital, family offices and wealthy clients view digital assets as a long-term investment option. He noted that the days of chasing hundred times returns are over, and now clients are primarily interested in consistent and risk-adjusted performance. He believes crypto forms part of a diversified portfolio, noting that the political and regulatory conditions in the U.S. and abroad have improved investor confidence.  Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov echoed the same remarks in March, noting that Fund tokenization by the world’s largest asset managers, such as BlackRock and Fidelity International, is driving the next stage of digital asset adoption by the entire financial industry. Hong Kim noted that both retail and institutional investors are viewing Bitcoin as a form of protection against currency debasement. Currently, both the House of Representatives and the Senate remain divided over the following federal funding bill. The Republican-controlled House seeks a clean resolution, and Senate Democrats push for policy conditions, creating uncertainty. The stalemate has fueled Bitcoin’s position as a hedge against the potential weakening of the U.S. dollar, driving Bitcoin’s price to a new all-time high of $126,198.07 on October 6. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Coinstats2025/10/08 14:41
