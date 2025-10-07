Dips Below $122K as XRP, Solana, ADA Plunge 5%
The post Dips Below $122K as XRP, Solana, ADA Plunge 5% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto rally took a pause on Tuesday with bitcoin BTC$121,423.43 quickly pulling back from record highs above $126,000 as analysts pointed to signs of crypto rally overheating, at least in the short run. BTC plunged below $122,000, erasing the past three days of gains and trading 2.4% lower in the 24 hours. The selloff rippled across the crypto market, with XRP$2.8546, DOGE$0.2455, ADA$0.8156 and AVAX$28.05 down 5%-7% during the period. If the price action in bitcoin appears familiar, that’s because it is. Despite a 31% gain year-to-date, bitcoin has given bulls very little chance to bask in their wins. Each record high has seemingly been met with a quick and viscous sell-off. Consider the first run to $109,000 just ahead of the Trump inauguration in January. That reversed lower to $100,000 in hours and to $75,000 within three months. July’s first move above $123,000 was met with about a 10% decline over the following few days. And similar surge above $120,000 in mid-August presaged about a 15% plunge in ensuing days. The declines this time around came after bitcoin’s near-vertical 16% pump off the late September lows below $109,000. Jean-David Péquignot, CCO of options marketplace Deribit, projected in a Monday report that BTC could revisit the $118,000-$120,000 zone shaking out traders who missed the lows and joined the rally late. If that pullback happens, he said, would offer a buying opportunity as technicals and the macro environment aligns for BTC to run higher above $130,000 through the last quarter of the year. Derivatives market and ETF inflows also got overheated, said Vetle Lunde, head of research at K33. He noted that the past week marked the strongest BTC accumulation of the year, with a combined 63,083 BTC (worth roughly $.7 7billion) added across U.S. ETFs, CME and perpetual futures,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 12:19