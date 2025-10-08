MEXC Exchange
Canary Capital amends spot Litecoin ETF and HBAR ETF filings
The post Canary Capital amends spot Litecoin ETF and HBAR ETF filings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canary Capital has filed updated applications for its proposed spot Litecoin ETF and Hedera exchange-traded funds. Summary Canary Capital filed amended S-1 forms for spot LTC and HBAR ETFs, finalizing tickers and fees. Bloomberg analysts call the filings “the last step before go-time.” Approval odds remain high despite the SEC’s limited operations during the shutdown. The move signals that both products may be nearing approval despite the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. According to filings made on Oct. 7, Canary submitted S-1 amendments for both ETFs, revealing their tickers as LTCC for the Litecoin (LTC) fund and HBR for the Hedera (HBAR) fund. The funds charge a 0.95% sponsor fee. The fee level, while higher than the 0.2%–0.5% range typical for spot Bitcoin ETFs, is considered standard for niche or emerging digital asset products. Litecoin and HBAR ETF details Each ETF will directly hold the underlying tokens, with custody managed by regulated providers such as BitGo and Coinbase. Net asset values will be calculated daily using data aggregated from multiple exchanges around 4 p.m. ET. The filings arrived just days after the Securities and Exchange Commission missed its original decision deadline for the Litecoin ETF due to limited operations caused by the U.S. government shutdown. Despite the delay, the amendments suggest Canary is making final preparations for potential approval once the SEC resumes normal functions. Analysts see approvals as “imminent” Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas described the amendments as “the last thing updated before go-time.” Balchunas noted that while the 0.95% fee is “pricey” compared to Bitcoin ETFs, it’s common for first-of-its-kind funds. Seyffart added that the filings put both ETFs “at the goal line—victory in sight.” INTERESTING: Canary just filed S-1 amendment for Litecoin and HBAR spot ETFs and they include the fees (95bps each) and the tickers (LTCC and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 12:44
CleanCore (ZONE) Tops Up Holdings
The post CleanCore (ZONE) Tops Up Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) now holds over 710 million DOGE$0.2472 tokens in its crypto treasury, with more than $20 million in unrealized gains, according to a Tuesday press release. The company continues with its goal of acquiring 1 billion DOGE. Launched just a month ago, the initiative is backed by the Dogecoin Foundation and coordinated through its corporate arm, House of Doge. CleanCore has been acquiring DOGE in phases since September 5 using proceeds from a $175 million private placement. “Our Treasury strategy is closely aligned with the long-term vision of insiders and the House of Doge, which emphasizes expanding utility as a catalyst for broader adoption and sustained demand for Dogecoin as a global digital asset,” CEO Clayton Adams said. ZONE shares are marginally lower on Tuesday alongside a 5.8% decline in the price of DOGE. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/07/cleancore-s-dogecoin-treasury-tops-710m-tokens-booking-usd20m-gain
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 12:43
Trump memecoin issuer plans new digital asset treasury firm
The company behind Donald Trump’s official memecoin is reportedly seeking to raise at least $200 million for a new digital asset treasury firm. This ambitious move is aimed at stabilizing the struggling token’s price and expanding its reach in the…
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 12:40
Charting Plasma’s [XPL] 12% rally: Bulls target $1.37 despite profit-taking
Spot buyers dominate again, but is Plasma’s rally built to last this time?
Coinstats
2025/10/08 12:00
XPIN Network: Withdrawal function suspended due to system upgrade
PANews reported on October 8th that XPIN Network issued a system upgrade notice: "XPIN is undergoing a rapid security upgrade to ensure everything is safe. During this period, the withdrawal function will be suspended for a period of time. All user assets will remain safe and withdrawals will be resumed immediately after the upgrade is completed."
PANews
2025/10/08 11:57
ADA Nears Breakout: Cardano Hits 1M+ Transactions Amid Rising Market Momentum
In a striking display of blockchain momentum, Cardano (ADA) has crossed a significant usage milestone of over 1 million transactions in the past 30 days, even as questions swirl about whether the token’s price can finally breach the psychological $1 threshold. The uptick in network activity signals growing engagement from both users and developers, a […]
Coinstats
2025/10/08 11:56
Bubblemaps: Over 100,000 on-chain traders purchased new Meme tokens, 70% of which have made a profit
PANews reported on October 8 that according to a post released by the blockchain analysis platform Bubblemaps in the early morning, during the BNB Meme coin boom season, more than 100,000 on-chain traders purchased new Meme coins, of which 70% have made profits: 1 person made a profit of more than 10 million US dollars; 40 people made a profit of more than 1 million US dollars; 900 people made a profit of more than 100,000 US dollars; 6,000 people made a profit of more than 10,000 US dollars; and 21,000 people made a profit of more than 1,000 US dollars.
PANews
2025/10/08 11:50
Why Altcoins Are Dragging Their Feet as Bitcoin, Ethereum Soar
Experts say altcoins lag as capital favors Bitcoin and Ethereum's liquidity, with any future rally being highly selective toward utility.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 11:47
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $1.18B ETF Inflows Push BTC Toward $160K Rally
Record $1.18B ETF inflows boost investor optimism — Bitcoin price prediction targets $160K as institutional demand accelerates.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 11:36
SEC to Formalize Crypto 'Innovation' Exemptions: Here's Why That Matters
The regulator is developing a framework that could let crypto projects experiment under supervision instead of facing enforcement.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 11:36
Circle taps Safe as ‘premier institutional storage solution’ for USDC stablecoin
Bitcoin Core v30 Upgrade in Spotlight Again, Will Community Ever Unite?
Next Crypto to Hit $1? Analysts Track a $0.035 DeFi Coin Already Outperforming Top 20 Tokens in ROI
Monad has launched an airdrop of MON tokens, which will be available until November 3rd.
Expert Says When Major Price Action Come for XRP, Don’t Expect Easy Exits