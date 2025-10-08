Bitcoin Targets $250K Despite Sell-Off Pressure: Best Altcoins To Buy With SOL and XRP
The crypto market saw heavy selling after a $1.5 billion liquidation event, but capital has been shifting toward altcoins. MAGACOIN FINANCE is also entering the spotlight alongside Solana and XRP, drawing whale attention as Bitcoin regains strength. Bitcoin Eyes $250K After Liquidation Shock Bitcoin was at the center of last week's chaos when leveraged traders lost over $1.5 billion. The drop to $108,600 rattled many, but whales stepped in quickly. Reports show large-scale accumulation, with Bitcoin ETFs buying over $564 million in a single day, reversing outflows from the prior week. This activity helped lift the price back above $114,500, calming nerves after the sell-off. Analysts, like Fundstrat's Tom Lee, remain upbeat, with bold forecasts of Bitcoin reaching $200,000 to $250,000 before year-end. That optimism is supported by lower interest rates, a seasonal Q4 rally history, and growing institutional inflows through ETFs. While volatility remains high, long-term buyers see the current stage as a chance to position before the next major move. For many traders, Bitcoin is still the leader, but the best altcoin to buy search is getting louder as capital shifts. Solana Case as a Best Altcoin to Buy Crypto analyst Scott Melker recently suggested that Solana could surprise the market in the months ahead. After a quieter summer, the coin has lagged behind Ethereum's performance, but new factors may set the stage for a rebound. Melker highlighted Solana's speed advantages, growing treasury initiatives, and possible ETF approvals. If regulators greenlight Solana ETFs by the October 10 deadline, issuers are expected to launch campaigns that could draw inflows. Solana has also seen interest from institutions setting up dedicated funds to hold the token, signaling confidence in its longer-term role. Although it has not matched Ethereum's rally this year, its underdog position may work in its favor if capital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 12:50