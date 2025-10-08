MEXC Exchange
How XRP’s Regulatory Clarity Opened the Doors to Institutional Adoption
The post How XRP’s Regulatory Clarity Opened the Doors to Institutional Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How regulatory clarity propelled XRP past ETH XRP (XRP), introduced by Ripple Labs in 2012, was designed as a fast and cost-effective digital asset for cross-border transactions. However, its growth was hindered by a 2020 lawsuit from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which alleged that Ripple had conducted unregistered securities offerings. The multi-year case left XRP’s regulatory status uncertain, discouraging banks and funds from using its payment network. Portfolio managers viewed XRP as a high-risk asset, limiting its growth compared to other cryptocurrencies, particularly Ether (ETH). While XRP was gaining traction among investors, Ether continued to hold its place as the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC). Its strength came from a robust ecosystem powered by decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and smart contracts. However, ETH also faced challenges, including scalability limitations and high transaction fees. As institutions focused more on faster, cheaper settlement, questions began to surface about Ether’s long-term dominance. Once XRP’s compliance issues eased, it was well-positioned to benefit. How the SEC settlement brought in a new era of institutional trust In August 2025, Ripple Labs and the SEC reached a settlement, ending their nearly five-year legal battle. Both parties withdrew their appeals, and the ruling reaffirmed that XRP is not a security in secondary-market transactions. Ripple’s $125-million settlement with the SEC ended years of regulatory uncertainty around XRP. The ruling marked a watershed moment, restoring institutional confidence and setting the stage for renewed adoption. After the Ripple-SEC settlement, clearer regulations opened the door for new financial products, including proposed XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and expanded exchange listings. The SEC is expected to decide on several spot XRP ETF applications by October 2025. While many other cryptocurrencies still face regulatory uncertainty, XRP’s clarified legal status gives it a stronger footing with institutional and Wall Street investors.…
XRP
$2.4345
-5.77%
COM
$0.013962
+8.24%
ETH
$3,958.53
-4.00%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 13:40
SEC Aiming to Formalize ‘Innovation Exemption’ by End of Year, Chair Atkins Says
The post SEC Aiming to Formalize ‘Innovation Exemption’ by End of Year, Chair Atkins Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK — The Securities and Exchange Commission is still looking to formalize an “innovation exemption” for companies to build on digital assets and other innovative technologies in the U.S., potentially as soon as the end of the quarter, said agency Chair Paul Atkins. While acknowledging that the current government shutdown had “hamstrung” the SEC’s ability to make progress on rulemaking, Atkins said working on this exemption is still his priority for the end of the year or the first quarter of 2026, he said at a Futures and Derivatives Law Report event hosted by the law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday. The SEC chair opened with one of his now-common refrains: That crypto is “job one” and the agency has become a pro-innovation body looking to encourage developers and entrepreneurs to build in the U.S. “As you know, we’ve had four years, at least, of repression of that industry, and with the result of pushing things abroad, rather than having innovation being done,” Atkins said during a panel with former SEC Commissioner Troy Paredes. The agency intends to initiate the rulemaking by the end of 2025 or during the first quarter of 2026, he said, depending on what happens with the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. “We’ll see where that goes, but I have confidence [we’ll] be able to do it,” he said on the panel. Pursuing formal rulemaking in crypto would finally put the agency beyond the regulation-by-enforcement utilized in the previous administration or the informal guidance and staff notes so far used in this one. During a Q&A with reporters afterward, he said the exemption, which he pushed for last month, is something he was hoping to have “squared away.” “That’s one of the top priorities to try to get that because I…
COM
$0.013962
+8.24%
U
$0.006815
-6.09%
SOON
$0.9266
+8.99%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 13:37
Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $575 Million—Here’s What The Winner Could Take Home
The post Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $575 Million—Here’s What The Winner Could Take Home appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $575 million—the second biggest lottery prize of the year so far—after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night, although the eventual winner will take home a much smaller payout after paying their taxes. The Mega Millions jackpot is now the second biggest lottery prize of the year so far. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts If a winner emerges in the next draw, they can pick between taking the $575 million jackpot spread over 30 annualized payments or a one-time lump sum cash payout of $264.6 million—the preferred option for most winners. If the lump sum payout is chosen, the winnings will first drop to $201.1 million after a mandatory federal withholding of 24% is applied. The winner could then face a federal marginal rate as high as 37%, depending on their taxable income, which would further reduce their winnings to approximately $166.7 million. If the winner picks the installment route, their annual payments of around $19.16 million would drop to $12.1 million if the 37% federal marginal rate is applied. The winner may also face additional taxes from their state of residence, as some states, such as New York, tax lottery winnings at 10.9%, while others, such as Texas, Florida, and California, don’t. Big Number 1-in-290.4 million. Those are the astronomical odds a Mega Millions ticket buyer will have to overcome to win the big prize. This, however, represents a slight improvement over the competition’s earlier odds of 1 in 302.5 million, prior to Mega Millions’ implementation of major changes that also enhanced the odds of winning smaller prizes. What To Watch For The next Mega Millions lottery drawing is scheduled for Friday night. The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $223 million, and the next drawing is set to…
HERE
$0.000229
--%
TAKE
$0.31298
+4.78%
COM
$0.013962
+8.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 13:36
Sabrina Carpenter Goes Country At Her Grand Ole Opry Debut
COM
$0.013962
+8.24%
SOL
$195.73
+0.41%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 13:27
TRUMP Token Gets Major Boost as Issuer Launches $200 Million Treasury Plan
The post TRUMP Token Gets Major Boost as Issuer Launches $200 Million Treasury Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The TRUMP token issuer has launched a treasury plan in a bid to boost the token’s value. This comes as the meme coin continues to face challenges in regaining its previous peak levels. Fight Fight Fight LLC Unveils $200 Million Treasury Plan According to Bloomberg, the startup behind the TRUMP token, Fight Fight Fight LLC, is preparing to raise at least $200 million to form a digital-asset treasury (DAT) designed to acquire large quantities of the struggling coin. The firm, led by long-time Trump associate Bill Zanker, aims to establish a steady buying presence to support the token’s market price. After months of decline, this could help rebuild confidence. The fundraising goal could total up to $1 billion, according to sources. However, the plan is still in its early stages and could change based on investor interest. Zanker’s latest initiative follows earlier efforts to rejuvenate the coin’s appeal. This includes an abandoned plan to launch a Trump-branded crypto wallet. That project was reportedly derailed after disagreements with World Liberty Financial, another Trump-linked crypto venture. Moreso, in May, President Trump joined an exclusive dinner event featuring the leading investors in his memecoin. The issuer had shared a leaderboard highlighting the top token holders eligible to attend. Despite a weak price performance since launch, the meme coin remains a substantial digital asset in terms of market capitalization. Data show that roughly 35% of its total supply is currently unlocked. The rest is still held by entities affiliated with the President and his associates. The total token supply is capped at one billion, with 800 million initially locked under its holdings. TRUMP Token’s Progress Since Debut The meme coin’s price has continued to struggle in the crypto market despite efforts to boost its utility. For instance, back in August, Canary Capital registered for…
TRUMP
$6.209
-2.78%
TOKEN
$0.008709
-5.95%
MAJOR
$0.11198
-1.12%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 13:22
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Set for $1.20, While MoonBull’s 11,800% ROI Shines as the Top Altcoin to Buy and Hold for Short Term
The top altcoin to buy and hold for short term is a title that often sparks heated debates in crypto […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Set for $1.20, While MoonBull’s 11,800% ROI Shines as the Top Altcoin to Buy and Hold for Short Term appeared first on Coindoo.
ADA
$0.6747
-5.54%
1
$0.007221
+75.47%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Coindoo
2025/10/08 13:15
Drops 6% on $875M Convertible Note Offering
The post Drops 6% on $875M Convertible Note Offering appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. High-performance computing firm IREN (IREN) stock slipped 6% on Tuesday post-market after announcing a $875 million convertible debt offering. The offering may increase to $1 billion if initial purchasers take up an option to buy an additional $125 million, the press release said. The notes will be unsecured and give holders the right to convert into IREN shares or cash under certain conditions, with maturity set for July 2031. The firm said proceeds will fund general operations and capped call transactions, which are intended to reduce potential share dilution if the notes convert into equity. These capped calls are also designed to offset potential cash payments if the company’s share price climbs significantly. The company added it may seek shareholder approval to repurchase shares to settle those instruments in the future. The decline nearly erased today’s advance on signing new multi-year artificial intelligence (AI) cloud contracts tied to Nvidia Blackwell GPU deployments. Even with the drop, the stock is still up around 1,000% from the April lows as investor appetite for AI-related infrastructure turned feverish. Read more: Bitcoin Miner IREN Jumps 9% After Securing New Multi-Year AI Cloud Contracts Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/07/iren-declines-6-on-usd875m-convertible-note-offering
COM
$0.013962
+8.24%
DEBT
$0.0003293
+1.51%
MAY
$0.02987
-3.64%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 13:07
XRP News: New ETF Filing Emerges Despite Ripple Price Crash
The post XRP News: New ETF Filing Emerges Despite Ripple Price Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post XRP News: New ETF Filing Emerges Despite Ripple Price Crash appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A new filing has surfaced in the United States for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) linked to XRP, even as the cryptocurrency’s price continues to fall. The application, submitted by GraniteShares, seeks approval for leveraged XRP ETFs that offer 3x long and 3x short exposure to the token’s price. There is another filing, this time from GraniteShares, for an XRP ETF that includes 3x long and 3x short leveraged investments with exposure to XRP price. Similar products for Bitcoin, ethereum and Solana.$XRP pic.twitter.com/3oMHVN6arA — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) October 7, 2025 GraniteShares already offers similar leveraged products for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The move signals that institutional interest in XRP exposure remains alive, even as regulatory uncertainty and price weakness persist. Market Slump Overshadows ETF Optimism At the time of writing, XRP has dropped below $2.90, sliding to the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.The broader crypto market is also in decline, with Bitcoin and Ethereum both turning red. Many expected October to be a landmark month for XRP, with excitement surrounding ETF approvals and the end of a prolonged regulatory battle. However, the U.S. government shutdown has temporarily paused the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval process for all new ETFs, delaying key decisions and cooling investor excitement. Attorney’s Take: ‘Every Reason to Panic‘ Reacting to the GraniteShares filing, attorney and XRP supporter Bill Morgan offered a sarcastic take on the market’s reaction, saying, “I will continue panic buying XRP in the face of this terrible XRP ETF demand.” He added that the filing itself reinforces XRP’s place among the top four cryptocurrencies—alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, excluding stablecoins and exchange tokens. Uncertain Path Ahead for XRP ETFs The ETF proposal comes at a…
XRP
$2.4345
-5.77%
COM
$0.013962
+8.24%
FUND
$0.0139
+0.50%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 12:58
Fight Fight Fight LLC Plans Massive Digital Asset Treasury for TRUMP Token
Bloomberg reported Wednesday that the issuer of the TRUMP meme coin, Fight Fight Fight LLC, is preparing to raise $200 million to establish a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) company aimed at stabilizing and boosting the token’s value. Bill Zanker, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump, is leading the fundraising initiative, with potential plans to […]
FIGHT
$0.0004212
-2.27%
TRUMP
$6.209
-2.78%
TOKEN
$0.008709
-5.95%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 12:19
Dan Ives Begins Global Tour To Promote World Network — Meanwhile, Eightco Shares Rise After-Hours
Dan Ives, Chairman of Eightco Holdings Inc., visited the World Network flagship store in San Francisco on Tuesday, October 7, as part of his international tour promoting the identity verification project.read more
RISE
$0.009228
-2.69%
INC
$0.6732
+6.92%
PART
$0.2719
-1.80%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 12:15
